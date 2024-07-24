Move Back
SEE IT: The most dramatic photos from Wednesday's pro-Hamas Washington, D.C. protests
Pro-Palestinian protesters descended on Union Station in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed Congress.
- Demonstrators gather around the Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, draping a statue with a Palestinian flag, during a protest on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Demonstrators gather around a burning U.S. flag and effigy during a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sprays graffiti on Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Demonstrators outside Union Station during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Netanyahu's speech to Congress will test whether Democrats can sustain their newfound unity over Vice President Kamala Harris despite searing divisions over Middle East policy.read more
- A person spray paints on the base of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the US Capitol as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.read more
- A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, with the Capitol dome seen in the background, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howardread more
- U.S. Park Police officers react while removing a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- U.S. Park Police officers escort away a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave Palestinian flags outside Union Station, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- U.S. Park Police officers restrain a demonstrator on the ground at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganaread more
- A demonstrator is taken into custody as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Maganaread more
- Demonstrators outside the US Capitol during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Netanyahu's speech to Congress will test whether Democrats can sustain their newfound unity over Vice President Kamala Harris despite searing divisions over Middle East policy. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Imagesread more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag and an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the day of Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- A pro-Palestinian demonstrator burns an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howardread more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a large Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howardread more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
- Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more

- Protester waves Hamas flag while remaining masked in Washington DC protest, July 24.read more
- Anti-Israel demonstrators deface property on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.read more
