  • Published
    25 Images

    SEE IT: The most dramatic photos from Wednesday's pro-Hamas Washington, D.C. protests

    Pro-Palestinian protesters descended on Union Station in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed Congress.

  • Demonstrators gather around the Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station
    Demonstrators gather around the Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, draping a statue with a Palestinian flag, during a protest on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Seth Herald / Reuters
  • Demonstrators gather around a burning U.S. flag and effigy during a pro-Palestinian protest
    Demonstrators gather around a burning U.S. flag and effigy during a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Seth Herald / Reuters
  • A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sprays graffiti on Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station
    A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sprays graffiti on Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • Demonstrators outside Union Station during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    Demonstrators outside Union Station during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Netanyahu's speech to Congress will test whether Democrats can sustain their newfound unity over Vice President Kamala Harris despite searing divisions over Middle East policy.
    Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A person spray paints on the base of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the US Capitol
    A person spray paints on the base of the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain as pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest near the US Capitol as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. 
    Andrew Thomas/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, with the Capitol dome seen in the background, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, with the Capitol dome seen in the background, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • U.S. Park Police officers react while removing a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest
    U.S. Park Police officers react while removing a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Seth Herald / Reuters
  • U.S. Park Police officers escort away a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest
    U.S. Park Police officers escort away a handcuffed demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Seth Herald / Reuters
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave Palestinian flags outside Union Station
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators wave Palestinian flags outside Union Station, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • U.S. Park Police officers restrain a demonstrator on the ground at a pro-Palestinian protest
    U.S. Park Police officers restrain a demonstrator on the ground at a pro-Palestinian protest, on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Seth Herald / Reuters
  • Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    Demonstrators react after being exposed to a chemical irritant as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
  • A demonstrator is taken into custody as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
    A demonstrator is taken into custody as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
  • Demonstrators outside the US Capitol during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Netanyahu's speech to Congress will test whether Democrats can sustain their newfound unity over Vice President Kamala Harris despite searing divisions over Middle East policy. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Demonstrators outside the US Capitol during a joint meeting of Congress with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Netanyahu's speech to Congress will test whether Democrats can sustain their newfound unity over Vice President Kamala Harris despite searing divisions over Middle East policy. Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Effigy of Netanyahu burns
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag and an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the day of Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Fox News
  • A pro-Palestinian demonstrator burns an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    A pro-Palestinian demonstrator burns an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    The Image Direct for Fox News Digital
  • A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    A pro-Palestinian demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    Nathan Howard/Reuters
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a large Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carry a large Palestinian flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    The Image Direct for Fox News Digital
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag
    Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burn a U.S. flag, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator
    Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator
    Police detain a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Nathan Howard / Reuters
  • Palestinian flag seen flying over Union Square
     
    Eyal Yakoby / Fox News
  • Protester holding Hamas flag
    Protester waves Hamas flag while remaining masked in Washington DC protest, July 24.
    Lucas Tomlinson/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Anti-Israel demonstrators
    Anti-Israel demonstrators deface property on the day of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024.
    Katie Pavlich
