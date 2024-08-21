GOP veteran-lawmakers drop scathing 'stolen valor' letter to Walz as Trump camp rips 'Freakish Timothy'

The Trump campaign distributed a letter Thursday from dozens of veterans serving in Congress hitting back at Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz over claims of "stolen valor."

Journalists were handed the letter condemning Walz, as the Minnesota governor has battled back against questions about the timing of his retirement from military service. In an announcement of the letter, the Trump campaign dinged the Democrat as "Freakish Timothy."

Walz, who joined the Nebraska National Guard as a teenager and also later served for Minnesota, met his 20-year requirement in 2001.

During that time, he was reportedly deployed to arctic Norway, before reenlisting after 9/11. He was also deployed to Italy to supplant other troops being shifted to Afghanistan, according to NPR.

JD VANCE RIPS HARRIS' LATEST WORD SALAD: ‘SIGNIFICANCE OF THE POWER OF DIPLOMACY’

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, the senator from Ohio, and others have criticized Walz for retiring only months before his unit was deployed to Iraq in 2005.

The letter was led by retired Army sergeant Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and signed by other servicemembers-turned-lawmakers including Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Reps. Brian Babin, R-Texas, Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., Jim Banks, R-Ind., Greg Lopez, R-Calif., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Scott Perry, R-Pa., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Jack Bergman, R-Mich., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.

In the letter, the lawmakers call the office of vice president "a position that requires the trust of the American people and a solemn commitment to duty on behalf of the United States of America."

"As veterans who have served our nation, we feel compelled to address your egregious misrepresentations and urge you to come clean to the American people."

Going on to reference allegations of stolen valor, the letter continues:

"You have stated you are 'damn proud' of your service, and like any American veteran should be. But there is no honor in lying about the nature of your service. Repeatedly claiming to be a 'retired command sergeant major' when you did not complete the requirements was not honorable."

KARI LAKE DINGS HARRIS ON BORDER: THE ONLY WALZ SHE SUPPORTS IS HER RUNNING MATE

"Nor was it honorable to claim to carry weapons 'in war' when you had not served in war, and abandoning the men and women under your leadership just as they were getting ready to deploy was certainly not honorable either."

The letter closes with a collective vote of no confidence for Walz:

"... Until you admit you lied to [America's veterans], there is no way you can be trusted to serve as vice president."

At a separate press conference, Mast noted how Steve Nikoui – father of a Marine killed in President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal – became so angry and frustrated that he shouted out during this year’s State of the Union.

Mast added that Vice President Kamala Harris went along with the Afghanistan plan and praised it herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because, not only has Biden gone through now four years and not said a word [about] Afghanistan, he has never said his son's name. He's never said any of the 13 servicemembers’ names."

"It’s one thing to lose your men or women in combat, that happens, but to lose it due to incompetence and to literally idiotic and asinine decision-making out of that White House is something we as a veterans community, and certainly me, as long as I'm in this position and I have a breath, will never let them forget. and [Harris] owns it."

"She owns it. She was proud of it. She bragged about it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Vance for further comment on the letter, as he had previously critiqued Walz on the matter and also served in uniform.

William Martin, a spokesman for Vance, said veterans nationwide are "furious with Tim Walz' lies about his military record."

"Even Walz' superior office and the chaplain of his regiment have explicitly condemned his decision to abandon his unit when they were deployed to Iraq," Martin said.

He added Walz has the opportunity Thursday night to apologize for "years of stolen valor" during his scheduled DNC speech.