POLITICS

JD Vance rips Kamala Harris for more word salad -- 'significance of the power of diplomacy'

Harris has not held a press conference since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris speaks on the release of US prisoners held in Russia Video

Kamala Harris speaks on the release of US prisoners held in Russia

Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks on the prisoner swap between Russia, the United States and other countries.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance criticized the media and Vice President Kamala Harris over her comments following the repatriation of Americans jailed in Russia.

Vance appeared to critique Harris’ unscripted remarks made while standing beside President Biden at Joint Base Andrews in Camp Springs, Maryland.

"It's amazing that journalists can look themselves in the mirror while letting this person coast to a major party nomination for president," Vance said on X. "Is anyone going to ask this person a question?"

Harris has not held a press conference in the nearly two-week span since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee upon Biden’s decision not to continue his re-election bid.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

US Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Westover High School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on July 18, 2024. (ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)

During a reporter gaggle, Harris said of the prisoner swap, "This is just an extraordinary testament to the importance of having a president who understands the power of diplomacy and understands the strength that rests in understanding the significance of diplomacy and strengthening alliances."

The clip, first posted by the former President Trump campaign’s "war room," included responses calling Harris’ comments "significance of the passage of time 2.0" – a reference to a prior instance wherein Harris repeated the same clause over and over while off-script.

During a 2022 visit to Sunset, Louisiana, with then-Gov. John Bel Edwards and Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., Harris had praised the officials and reflected on a tour of a library she took part in that day.

"We were … talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time," Harris said.

9/11 TERRORIST FEARS TRUMP WILL GET ELECTED AND EXECUTE HIM

Evan Gershkovich followed by his mother Ella Milman

Evan Gershkovich, followed by his mother Ella Milman, smiles as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Aug. 1, 2024. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs," she added.

"And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent."

Harris has notably eschewed certain unscripted public events in the time since she became the nominee-apparent.

The vice president did not appear at a National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago, where former President Trump made waves for some of his commentary and clashes with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott.

VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 10 days without holding a press conference since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Harris has held two campaign rallies and plans to hold a third in Philadelphia next week with her yet-unnamed vice presidential pick.

The site of the upcoming event offered the suggestion that she would choose Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who previously served as the state's attorney general – and before that – chair of the board of the Montgomery County commissioners.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., have also been floated as potential running mate choices.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment on Vance’s criticism.

