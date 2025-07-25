‘Worst of the worst’ snared: ICE nabs illegal immigrants convicted of horrific crimes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: ICE reveals some of the worst of the worst illegal migrants arrested Thursday in cities across the country, including convicted child rapists, arsonists and human smugglers.

"Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, arsonists and human smugglers. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off our streets," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "ICE law enforcement is doing what sanctuary politicians refuse to do: protect the American people. Every single day, our brave ICE law enforcement puts their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities."

TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT PUSH RESULTS IN SKYROCKETING ARRESTS OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

Among the most egregious arrests:

1. ICE Buffalo arrested Jacobo Argueta-Fuentes, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Argueta-Fuentes has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children in Suffolk County, New York, including rape, promoting prostitution, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, sexual abuse, criminal sexual acts and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17.

2. ICE Houston arrested Rafael Manriquez-Mancia, a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Manriquez has a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Smith County, Texas.

DHS ARRESTS FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF SERIOUS CRIMES, INCLUDING MURDER AND CHILD ABUSE

3. ICE New Orleans arrested Abraham Eladio Pineda-Rocha, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Pineda was convicted of the aggravated felony of alien smuggling in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

4. ICE Los Angeles arrested Alfonso Lopez-Cabrera, a 48-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Lopez has a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Norwalk, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

5. ICE Buffalo arrested Wahota Allassane Ouattara, a 38-year-old illegal immigrant from the Ivory Coast. Ouattara has a conviction for arson in New York City.