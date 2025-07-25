Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

‘Worst of the worst’ snared: ICE nabs illegal immigrants convicted of horrific crimes

DHS official praises President Trump as ICE arrests include convicted child rapists, arsonists and human smugglers

By Brooke Taylor Fox News
We need to get ICE arrests and deportations ‘turbocharged,’ DHS assistant secretary argues Video

We need to get ICE arrests and deportations ‘turbocharged,’ DHS assistant secretary argues

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin discusses plans to build a migrant facility in Florida and national security concerns after the U.S. strikes on Iran on ‘America Reports.’

FIRST ON FOX: ICE reveals some of the worst of the worst illegal migrants arrested Thursday in cities across the country, including convicted child rapists, arsonists and human smugglers.  

"Yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, arsonists and human smugglers. Thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, these dirtbags are off our streets," said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "ICE law enforcement is doing what sanctuary politicians refuse to do: protect the American people. Every single day, our brave ICE law enforcement puts their lives on the line to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities." 

TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT PUSH RESULTS IN SKYROCKETING ARRESTS OF CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS

Among the most egregious arrests: 

A mugshot of Jacobo Agueta-Fuentes

Jacobo Agueta Fuentes (DHS/ICE)

1. ICE Buffalo arrested Jacobo Argueta-Fuentes, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador. Argueta-Fuentes has been convicted of multiple sex crimes against children in Suffolk County, New York, including rape, promoting prostitution, use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance, sexual abuse, criminal sexual acts and acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17.  

Mugshot of Rafael Manriquez-Mancia

Rafael Manriquez-Mancia (DHS/ICE)

2. ICE Houston arrested Rafael Manriquez-Mancia, a 45-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Manriquez has a conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Smith County, Texas. 

DHS ARRESTS FIVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CONVICTED OF SERIOUS CRIMES, INCLUDING MURDER AND CHILD ABUSE

Mugshot of Abraham Eladio Pineda-Rocha

Abraham Eladio Pineda-Rocha (DHS/ICE)

3. ICE New Orleans arrested Abraham Eladio Pineda-Rocha, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Pineda was convicted of the aggravated felony of alien smuggling in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. 

Mugshot of Alfonso Lopez-Cabrera

Alfonso Lopez-Cabrera (DHS/ICE)

4. ICE Los Angeles arrested Alfonso Lopez-Cabrera, a 48-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. Lopez has a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Norwalk, California. 

Mugshot of Wahota Allassane Ouattara

Wahota Allassane Ouattara (DHS/ICE)

5. ICE Buffalo arrested Wahota Allassane Ouattara, a 38-year-old illegal immigrant from the Ivory Coast. Ouattara has a conviction for arson in New York City.

Brooke Taylor is a Dallas-based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2024.