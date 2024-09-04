Haitian migrant accused of molesting child is in US via controversial Biden-Harris program

A Haitian migrant who entered the United States last year was arrested in Massachusetts after allegedly molesting a 10-year-old boy who lived next door to him.

Akim Marc Desire, 18, was arrested by police last week in Mansfield, Massachusetts, about 45 minutes south of Boston, and is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

Desire, who is now in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, flew to the U.S. in June of last year, arriving in Miami before eventually making his way up to the Boston area.

"Akim Marc Desire allegedly victimized a minor member of our Massachusetts community," Boston ICE Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons told Fox News. "We cannot tolerate such potentially dire threat to the welfare of children in our community. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods."

Desire lawfully entered the country but violated the terms of his entry and was unlawfully present in the U.S. at the time of the alleged crime, ICE said.

He is the second Haitian migrant in recent months to be charged with a sex crime against a child in Massachusetts, coming less than a month after 26-year-old Haitian Migrant Cory Alvarez was accused in the march rape of a 15-year-old girl while staying in a migrant hotel in the state.

Desire flew to the U.S. under the Biden administration’s controversial CHNB parole program, which allows migrants to apply for entry with a sponsor from four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The program was paused in July after an internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) review found evidence of mass fraud, including more than 100,000 applications being filled out by roughly 3,000 "serial sponsors."

DHS said last week that it is resuming the parole program after it "incorporated additional vetting of U.S.-based supporters to strengthen the integrity of the processes."

"With these updated procedures in place, DHS is resuming the issuance of new Advance Travel Authorizations and will closely monitor how this new process is operating moving forward," a spokesperson for the agency told Fox News Digital.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.