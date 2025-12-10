Trump rips Indiana GOP leader over redistricting fight, warns Republicans could face ‘MAGA primary’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at Indiana state Senate leader Rodric Bray on Wednesday, accusing the Republican lawmaker of undermining the party’s chances of expanding its House majority through a proposed redistricting plan now stalled in the state legislature.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said Indiana has "a chance to make a difference in Washington, D.C." by approving a congressional map that would give Republicans two additional House seats.

The president claimed every other state "has done Redistricting, willingly, openly, and easily," and warned that Indiana could become "the only State in the Union to turn the Republican Party down!"

Trump accused Bray of "being the only person in the United States of America who is against Republicans picking up extra seats," saying he is pressuring "soon to be very vulnerable friends" to vote with him.

Trump argued that blocking the map would put "the Majority in the House of Representatives… at risk" and warned that Republicans who oppose the plan would be "met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring."

The president also charged that Bray and several allies were "partner[ing] with the Radical Left Democrats," and he singled out "Failed Senate Candidate Mitch Daniels" while claiming the group had become "the favorite Republicans of Hakeem Jeffries, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, and Cryin’ Chuck Schumer."

"Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring," Trump wrote, adding that Republicans who "will not do what is necessary to save our Country" risk "los[ing] everything to the Democrats."

Trump shared his repeated electoral success in Indiana, saying he won the state "six times, all by MASSIVE Majorities," and argued that approving the map should be "a great thing to do for our Party, and for America itself."

He warned that Bray "and his friends won’t be in Politics for long," vowing to "do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again."

Trump also blasted what he described as Republican "SUCKERS" assisting Democrats in the redistricting fight, saying the opposing faction "couldn’t be happier" to find GOP lawmakers willing to break ranks.

The clash comes as both parties look toward the 2026 midterms, with Republicans holding a narrow House majority and Democrats targeting several competitive districts nationally.

The White House, Bray and Indiana Senate Democrats did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.