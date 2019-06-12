Martin Luther King Jr.'s niece rebukes Gillibrand on abortion: 'Civil rights begin in the womb'

Dr. Alveda King, the niece of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., strongly rebuked Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's, D-N.Y. comments comparing pro-life views to racism.

"I need for her to understand that abortion is a civil wrong," King told "Fox and Friends" on Wednesday. "And of course, if you're pro-life, you can't be racist because you're defending life for the most defenseless population on the planet -- the little babies in the womb."

She also accused Gillibrand, a 2020 presidential candidate, of "misleading" people and "advocating killing our youngest and our weakest people who happen to be in the wombs of their mothers."

Gillibrand, during an interview on Tuesday, said that both racism and pro-life views were unacceptable and that abortion was a human right.

"I think there's some issues that have such moral clarity that we have as a society decided that the other side is not acceptable," she said.

"Imagine saying that it's okay to appoint a judge who's racist or anti-Semitic or homophobic. Asking someone to appoint someone who takes away basic human rights of any group of people in America—I don't think that those are political issues anymore."

During her remarks, she also said that "there is no moral equivalency when you come to racism, and I do not believe there is a moral equivalency when it comes to changing laws that deny women reproductive freedom."

King, who has expressed regret over her two previous abortions, said that Gillibrand was ignoring the science behind life in the womb. "Civil rights starts and civil rights begin in the womb," she also told Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt on Wednesday.