Trump campaign blasts top Harris surrogate Mark Cuban for 'insulting' pro-Trump women

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign is blasting Mark Cuban, a top surrogate for Kamala Harris, for "extremely insulting" comments against women who support former President Donald Trump, demanding the vice president "immediately condemn" his remarks.

Cuban appeared on ABC’s "The View" Thursday morning when he made the comments.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women. Ever," Cuban said. "It’s just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them."

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Cuban's comments.

"Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, and now Kamala’s top surrogate Mark Cuban insinuated female Trump supporters are ‘weak and dumb,’" Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

"This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are voting for him," Leavitt said. "These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, and they are, indeed, strong and intelligent, despite what Mark Cuban and Kamala Harris say."

Leavitt told Fox News Digital that the "joy at Kamala HQ has been replaced by division, vitriol, and a disturbing level of disrespect for the millions of Americans who are supporting President Trump after four years of destruction under Kamala Harris."

"Women want a president who will secure our border, remove violent criminals from our neighborhoods, and put more money in our pockets — and that’s exactly why we are supporting President Trump," Leavitt said. "Kamala Harris must immediately condemn Mark Cuban’s disrespectful insult to women."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The comment comes just days after President Biden apparently referred to Trump supporters as "garbage."

BIDEN CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS 'GARBAGE' DURING HARRIS CAMPAIGN EVENT AS VP PROMISES UNITY AT ELLIPSE RALLY

Biden spoke during a Zoom call with Voto Latino, one of the largest Latino voter and civic outreach organizations in the U.S. on Tuesday. Biden was asked about a comment made Sunday during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in which comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Biden replied, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

The White House has since denied that Biden called Trump supporters "garbage" and claimed the comment was taken out of context.

Trump, in Wisconsin on Wednesday, drove around in a "Make America Great Again" garbage truck, wearing a garbage worker's high-visibility vest to address supporters at his Green Bay rally.

"He called them garbage — and they mean it, even though, without question, my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe and Lyin’ Kamala," Trump told supporters Wednesday afternoon.

But Trump said he had a response for the president and vice president.

"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can’t lead America if you don’t love Americans," Trump declared. "And you can’t be president if you hate the American people, and there’s a lot of hatred there."