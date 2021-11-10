Marine Corps offers $144,000 salary for 'diversity, equity and inclusion' adviser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A job listing with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) seeking a "diversity, equity and inclusion" adviser with a starting salary of $144,128 is gaining attention on social media.

The USMC is hiring the adviser to ensure that all "internal and external communications reflect diversity, equity, and inclusion," or DEI, and to develop tools that "enable shifting the USMC cultural paradigm for diversity, equity, and inclusion."

'WOKE ISSUES' DISTRACTED LEADERS FROM AFGHANISTAN, FORMER MILITARY OFFICIALS SAY

The DEI adviser will work in collaboration with the Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) and the Diversity Review Board (DRB), the listing states. Duties include "the assessment of diversity and inclusion program effectiveness; design and lead implementation of process improvement initiatives; and provide executive level consultation," as well as the development and administering of training and education guidance to the CDO.

"You will drive strategic management concepts and principles, including assisting with the development of Marine Corps policy, supporting the USMC's mission, vision, values, strategic goals and objectives," the listing states.

The position is based in Quantico, Virginia, but is listed as telework eligible, "as determined by the agency policy."

There is no education requirement for the position and only U.S. citizens are eligible.

The job listing was first reported on Twitter by National Review’s Michael Brendan Dougherty, who said the adviser will be paid more than Navy ship captains.

Other critics slammed the job listing as further injecting the tenets of critical race theory into the military.

The Marine Corps is a part of the Department of the Navy, which announced in May the appointment of a Strategic Planning Team to "develop an action plan to promote DEI in department-wide policies, programs and operations."