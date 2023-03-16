Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Mar-a-Lago staffers subpoenaed for Trump classified document investigation

Exact number of Mar-a-Lago staffers subpoenaed unknown

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner , Brooke Singman | Fox News
close
Bipartisan lawmakers want damage assessment after Mar-a-Lago raid Video

Bipartisan lawmakers want damage assessment after Mar-a-Lago raid

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the classified documents mishap on 'Special Report.'

Numerous Mar-a-Lago staff members have been subpoenaed as part of an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Fox News.

The source did not know the exact number of staff members who were issued court orders.

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022.

Local law enforcement officers are seen in front of the home of former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 9, 2022. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN reported that Trump’s communication aide Margo Martin appeared before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, though she declined to answer questions when approached by one of the media company’s reporters.

TRUMP TEAM TURNS OVER LAPTOP, ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS MONTHS AFTER INFAMOUS MAR-A-LAGO RAID

Special counsel Jack Smith is handling investigations into Trump over the FBI’s discovery of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, home at Mar-a-Lago, as well as his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to CNN, Smith is looking for testimony from people in Trump’s inner circle, including Mar-a-Lago staffers, seeking an insight into things they may have seen or heard while working at the estate.

On Aug. 8, 2022, FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago and seized classified records, including some marked as top secret, according to a warrant and property receipt.

On Aug. 8, 2022, FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago and seized classified records, including some marked as top secret, according to a warrant and property receipt. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Sources told CNN that legal services for the staffers are being paid for by Trump entities.

TRUMP ELEVATES MAR-A-LAGO RAID BATTLE TO SUPREME COURT

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to investigate the entirety of the criminal probe into the unlawful retention of national defense information at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In the role, Smith will oversee the investigation into Trump’s retention of classified documents after leaving the White House and whether he obstructed the federal government’s investigation into the matter.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the entirety of the criminal probe into the unlawful retention of national defense information by former President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the entirety of the criminal probe into the unlawful retention of national defense information by former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

TRUMP USED CLASSIFIED FOLDER AS BEDROOM LAMP SHADE ‘SO HE COULD SLEEP AT NIGHT,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart signed the warrant, giving agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" in violation of U.S. Code, including documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017, and Jan. 20, 2021.

The property receipt showed FBI agents took approximately 20 boxes of items from the premises, including one set of documents marked as "Various classified/TS/SCI documents," which refers to top secret/sensitive compartmented information.

Classified documents have also been found at the homes of President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, and the Justice Department is handling investigations into those discoveries, as well.

Rep. Elise Stefanik presses FBI Director Wray on Hunter Biden, Mar-a-Lago raid Video

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

