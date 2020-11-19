Graham tells Georgia voters: 'Let’s make the Squad’s life miserable by holding on to the Senate'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed Thursday to fight back against the far left by helping Republicans win the Georgia Senate runoff races in January 2021.

“They want to steal Georgia, they will do everything they can,” Graham claimed on “Fox & Friends.”

“[Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate] Stacey Abrams is inviting people from California to move to Georgia --she said this openly -- 'so we can win these two Senate seats,'" Graham added. "This is insane. They don’t want to verify signatures, they want to pass them through."

JUSTICE ALITO: MAIL-IN BALLOTS RECEIVED AFTER ELECTION DAY IN PENNSYLVANIA MUST BE KEPT SEPARATE

Republican leaders say the Georgia Battleground Fund – which they unveiled earlier this week to raise money for the twin Senate runoff campaigns - is a 50 state operation.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s (NRSC) Wednesday announcement, shared first with Fox News, includes 50 state chairs and co-chairs. The list includes Gov. Sean Parnell of Alaska, Gov. Doug Ducey and former Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona, Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, former Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire and former Rep. Steve Pearce of New Mexico.

Earlier this week, Politico reported and Fox News confirmed that longtime Republican strategist Karl Rove will serve as fund’s national finance chairman. Rove, who was George W. Bush’s top political adviser during his two presidential campaigns, is a longtime Fox News political analyst and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal.

Georgia’s Jan. 5 runoff elections will determine whether the Republicans hold on to their majority in the Senate or the Democrats control both houses of Congress in addition to the White House. GOP officials declined to say how much money they expected to raise through the new fund. But the NRSC said late last week that it and the campaigns of the two Republican senators in Georgia – Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler – hauled in over $32 million in fundraising over the previous six days.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graham also accused Abrams Thursday of “trying to take over the election system.”

“She conned the secretary of state into a consent decree that is bad for the Georgia election system. I’m glad Trump is fighting back and I am going to fight with him,” Graham said.

Graham concluded by telling viewers, “Let's make the the Squad’s life miserable by holding on to the Senate. Let's tell Sen. [Chuck] Schumer [D-N.Y.] you’re not going to run the place by keeping the two Georgia Senate seats Republican.”