Leftist Code Pink founder praise for Marjorie Taylor Greene stuns social media

The founder of the left-wing Code Pink organization, Medea Benjamin, hailed outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday, saying she will "miss" her support for peace.

Many on social media expressed shock and criticism at the odd pairing, while some observers mentioned "horseshoe theory" – the idea that the extremes on the right and left have more in common with each other than with moderates.

"We visited Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today to thank her for becoming such a strong anti war voice in congress and tell her we will miss her," Benjamin wrote in a statement on X.

Greene faced heavy backlash for the meeting from conservative commentators who argued it was a betrayal of values.

"And here is [MTG] pictured hanging out with an org that mocks our troops at military parades with fake caskets. Unbelievable," wrote commentator Dana Loesch.

"Weirder and weirder by the day," quipped Fox News contributor Byron York.

Greene herself explained the meeting in a statement on social media, saying he was committed to her anti-war stance.

"I’m America First and fully against funding foreign wars and support peace because that’s good for everyone especially the most innocent people, children. I have enjoyed a friendship with Medea for a few years now even though politics says that’s not allowed," she wrote on X.

"I’ve learned to find bridges with others and that’s how we all win and ultimately leads to peace," she added.