Boys suspended in transgender locker room controversy spark GOP backlash in Virginia

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, lieutenant governor candidate John Reid and a top Loudoun County Republican all lambasted the county’s school board this week after three students were suspended following a locker room incident involving a transgender student.

Parents told Washington, D.C.’s Fox affiliate in August that their sons were suspended after expressing discomfort over a transgender student who identified as male using the boys’ locker room.

The school’s original investigation into the complainants led Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch a Title IX probe into the school and ultimately refer it to the Justice Department and federal Department of Education.

On Wednesday, state Del. Geary Higgins, R-Waterford, confirmed his presence outside the Tuesday meeting, and told Fox News Digital the school board wrongly "continues to double and triple down on their illegal policy at taxpayers’ expense while putting the privacy and safety of our children in jeopardy."

Higgins, the last Republican state lawmaker in Loudoun County and a former school board member himself, called out what he called LCPS’s "science-denying nonsense" on the transgenderism front, and its "obstinance" to ignore threats of government funding revocation.

"Not only is the [board] endangering its own students to advance its radical, science-denying agenda, but it is using our tax money to do it," he said.

"The Loudoun County School Board’s obstinance is truly an embarrassment to our county, a danger to our children, a betrayal of our parents, and a disservice to the countless good teachers and principals at our Loudoun County Public Schools—who are being forced to carry out a radical political agenda that puts students last and keeps parents in the dark."

He said the boys’ case is "intolerable."

"They have been punished and defamed for sexual harassment simply because they were uncomfortable with a female watching them change and filming them in their locker room."

"These boys are the victims of the School Board’s science-denying nonsense, not troublemakers or criminals."

Higgins said the best way to fix the issue is to elect Earle-Sears and Reid and reelect Miyares, followed by a "common-sense" new school board in Loudoun’s next municipal election.

The area was once more rural and Republican, but suburban sprawl from Washington has gradually made it bluer since the second Bush administration.

Outside the board meeting Tuesday, Sears said she and those assembled were "here for [something] very simple."

"This is not what we are against as much as this is what we’re for. We want to ensure that every child has privacy. Every child deserves that privacy," she said, according to Loudoun Now.

"We don’t want to undress at the gym, in a locker room, in front of the opposite sex. And if we don’t want that as adults, imagine our very vulnerable children, especially our girl children."

She also said school board rules precluded her from speaking during the comment period because she is not a county resident or former student there.

Higgins cited Loudoun’s liberalization, saying that "not long ago," the county had a "great school system."

"It was about 2018 when the School Board shifted from a conservative majority to a not conservative majority when one of the members stepped down. Since that time, it’s been on this trajectory that seems to be getting worse every year."

However, the school pushed back in statements to Fox News Digital, denying the boys had been suspended simply because they felt uncomfortable.

"At no time would LCPS suspend a student simply because they expressed some kind of discomfort. A reading of our Title IX resources should make it clear that there is a high bar to launch a Title IX investigation and an even higher bar to determine a student is in violation of Title IX," the LCPS spokesman said.

The spokesman also pushed back on Higgins’ sentiments, saying any contention education in the county has declined is "completely not true."