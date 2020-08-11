Expand / Collapse search
Larry Elder: Joe Biden has been lying about his civil rights record for decades

'He thinks of Black people as props, designed to manipulate, tell them anything you want,' he says.

Joshua Nelson
By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been lying about his civil rights record for decades, said radio talk show host Larry Elder on Tuesday.

“He lied saying he got arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela, he lied saying the NAACP had supported him in every single one of his races when, in fact, the NAACP as a nonprofit can’t support anybody in any race,” Elder told “Fox & Friends.”

“He has been lying and lying and lying about his record, which shows you he thinks of Black people as props, designed to manipulate, tell them anything you want,” Elder said.

Elder's comments came after Trump said Americans typically don’t vote based on a presidential candidate’s running mate, but Biden, the Democratic presumptive nominee, “has got some pretty big things going on,” so his selection could be more significant than in years past.

Biden’s presidential campaign is likely to announce his running mate this week, once he's done interviewing every finalist to run with him in November, The New York Times reported Monday.

“In the end, I don’t think it’s going to matter. Joe’s going to have to stand on his own two feet,” Trump said. “I don’t know who he is going to pick. In theory, it doesn’t matter much, but maybe with him, it probably matters much more than it normally does, for the obvious reason.”

Elder said that Trump has “flipped the narrative” by facilitating a flourishing economy and signing the police reform measure the First Step Act.

“The First Step act has allowed something like 5,000 mostly Black men busted for crack cocaine to have their sentences reconsidered. Two thousand of them have been released. He’s done more money for historically black colleges, increased money for enterprise zones, doing something about choice in school, and, for crying out loud, he wants to stop the competition of illegal aliens that pose competition for jobs and puts downward pressure for jobs that otherwise would be held by unskilled Black and Brown people in the inner city.

"For all these reasons, I believe, it doesn’t really matter what Joe Biden does. I think Trump is going to get a much higher percentage of the Black vote than he did last time.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.  

Joshua Q. Nelson, is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.
