Grenell calls ice rink vandal a 'terrorist' as federal authorities hunt suspect in toxic attack

Surveillance video and images of a suspect accused of vandalizing the Trump-Kennedy Center’s outdoor ice rink were released Saturday as federal authorities investigate what officials described as a "targeted attack."

Trump-Kennedy Center President and Ambassador Richard Grenell shared the footage on social media and urged the public to help identify the suspect.

"Help us find this terrorist suspect who attacked the Trump Kennedy Center," he wrote.

He added: "Notice his shoes and his umbrella."

U.S. Park Police have obtained video footage, recovered what officials described as a toxic chemical container for DNA processing, and are reviewing cellphone tower data. Investigators are also canvassing nearby cameras, including Metro bus footage showing the suspect. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

The Trump-Kennedy Center previously described the incident as a "calculated, malicious attack."

Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations for the Trump-Kennedy Center, said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday: "Today, a targeted attack on the Trump Kennedy Center vandalized and destroyed our outdoor arena, causing severe damage that we unfortunately must cancel tonight’s performance, but we are working feverishly to complete repairs so programming can resume tomorrow."

She added: "We have turned over video footage to the authorities who are investigating this calculated, malicious attack and hold those responsible accountable."

Officials said a brown-black substance was poured across the ice surface and that a gallon-sized container was left behind. Leadership described the substance as "toxic." The exact chemical has not been publicly identified.

The Trump-Kennedy Center confirmed to Fox News Digital that U.S. Park Police are investigating and surveillance video was also offered to the FBI for review.

Daravi later said authorities recovered the chemical container and are reviewing digital and cellphone data as part of the probe.

In a separate post linking to Fox News Digital's exclusive reporting on the incident, Grenell wrote:

"This is so sad & unnecessary— @TheDemocrats have been calling artists urging them to cancel and attacking the Center non-stop. It’s a calculated campaign. And now they have mentally unstable people taking action – and vandalizing the Center. We’ve seen serious death threats and constant harassment. Commonsense Democrats must speak up before this violence takes a life."

No suspect has been publicly identified. Authorities have not publicly released a motive.

The vandalism forced the cancellation of a scheduled performance at the outdoor rink.

Officials previously stated that violence "will not be tolerated" and said those responsible would be held accountable.

The board of trustees voted unanimously in December 2025 to rename the facility "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

President Donald Trump was later elected chairman of the board.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Ambassador Grenell is urging anyone with information to call 202-416-7900 or reach out to U.S. Park Police.