Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Biden plans running mate announcement for middle of the week: report

Biden’s committee of advisers screening his possible VP choices “have effectively disbanded,” the paper reports

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
close
How could Biden VP pick impact 2020 race?Video

How could Biden VP pick impact 2020 race?

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce and Trump 2020 campaign press communications director Erin Perrine weigh in.

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is preparing to announce his running mate during the middle of this week after the presumptive Democrat nominee finished interviewing every finalist to run with him in November, the New York Times reported Monday.

The paper also reported that Biden’s committee of advisers screening his possible VP choices “have effectively disbanded” now that their work is done.

In the story, the New York Times reported that “Biden’s political team has prepared rollout plans for several of the finalists, and he is expected to announce his decision as soon as Tuesday, though more Democrats expect it to come on Wednesday.”

HERE'S WHO BIDEN MAY BE CONSIDERING AS HIS RUNNING MATE

Tom Bevan: Here's the most 'risk-averse' VP pick for Joe BidenVideo

According to the outlet, Biden has been directly in touch with the top contenders recently through both in-person sessions and remote meetings. Contenders are believed to include Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice, Rep. Karen Bass, Rep. Val Demings, and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The new details come after Biden quipped to Fox News on Saturday that he has picked a running mate, before following it up with a joke when asked who the choice was.

REP. WALTZ, EX-GREEN BERET, WARNS AGAINST SUSAN RICE AS VP PICK: I WAS ON FRONT LINES OF HER 'POOR JUDGMENT'

TJ Ducklo, the Biden campaign's national press secretary, later tweeted that the exchange was "clearly a joke."

"When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know," he said.

When asked earlier by Fox News in Delaware whether or not he had picked a VP, Biden said: "Yeh I have."

When Fox News asked who, Biden quipped "you" in response. It was initially unclear how serious Biden's initial response, made during a bike ride in a state park, was.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speculation is rampant about who Biden may pick as his running mate, and an announcement is expected any day with the Aug. 17 start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) nearing.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Alex Pappas is a senior politics editor at FoxNews.com. 
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election