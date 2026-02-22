Exiled Iranian princess: Islamic regime 'has never been this close' to falling, people 'begging' Trump to help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Exiled Iranian Princess Noor Pahlavi made an impassioned plea for President Donald Trump's help this weekend, saying the Iranian had never been so close to overthrowing supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Pahlavi made the statement during an interview with The California Post, saying her "heart breaks" over Iran despite the fact that she has never stepped foot there. Her grandfather, the former Shah of Iran, was deposed roughly 47 years ago.

"Imagine if this were happening to you and your country," she said, referencing a crackdown on regime protesters. "It’s happening at the hands of the government, the government that’s meant to protect them.

"It’s literally a government waging war on its own citizens. It’s just incredibly painful to watch, to hear about. And it’s hard for people here to see and hear about. But it’s our responsibility not to look away," she added.

"It’s never been this close, and the regime has never been this weak," she continued.

"The people really listened when the president told them that help was on the way and that they should continue taking to the streets. They’ve named streets after him. They’re holding up signs with his face on them. They’re begging him to come in and help them because they’re fighting this government empty handed," she added.

The Trump administration has been building up U.S. military strength near Iran for weeks.

Potential U.S. military strikes on Iran could target specific individuals and even pursue regime change, according to a new report.

Two U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity reportedly said those are options that have emerged in the planning stage, if ordered by President Donald Trump. They did not say which individuals could be targeted, but Trump, notably, in 2020 ordered the U.S. military attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force.

Trump already said Friday that he is "considering" a limited military strike on Iran to pressure its leaders into a deal over its nuclear program, when asked by a reporter at the White House.

Last week, when questioned if he wanted regime change in Iran, the president said, "Well it seems like that would be the best thing that could happen."

Trump on Thursday suggested the window for a breakthrough is narrowing in talks with Iran, indicating Tehran has no more than "10, 15 days, pretty much maximum" to reach an agreement.

"We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them," he said.