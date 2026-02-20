Trump torches 'stupid' AOC’s Munich showing, tees up fresh fight with progressive Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump turned up the heat on progressive Democrats during his public remarks Thursday, including slamming New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her "horrible" efforts at diplomacy during the Munich Security Conference.

"Her performance was horrible," Trump told the media aboard Air Force One on the way to an event in Rome, Georgia, Thursday. "I was surprised, actually. I didn't know she was stupid."

Ocasio-Cortez joined the Munich Security Conference last weekend, and faced criticisms for a handful of "sputtering" and "embarrassing" responses, including when she was asked, "Would and should the U.S. actually commit U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move?"

The progressive New York Democrat delivered an answer that included a handful of pauses, punctuated by repeatedly saying "uhm."

She ultimately answered: "This is, of course, a very long-standing policy of the United States, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise."

Vice President JD Vance called the response "embarrassing," while social media corticis compared it to "Kamala cringe" or that she "SELF-DESTRUCTED" with her answer.

Ocasio-Cortez is seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, with Trump's sharp critique of the left-wing Democrat lawmaker setting a tone for potential future campaign attacks.

Ocasio-Cortez made a point to downplay 2028 speculation during the security conference.

She said she joined the forum that attracts hundreds of world leaders, business titans and celebrities "not because I’m running for president, not because I’ve made some kind of decision about a horse race or a candidacy, but because we need to sound the alarm bells that a lot of those folks in nicely pressed suits in that room will not be there much longer if we do not do something about the runaway inequality that is fueling far-right populist movements."

Earlier Thursday, when Trump held the first Board of Peace meeting, he described Ocasio-Cortez as a weak representation for the U.S. on the world stage.

"She was unable to answer a simple question. And she could have said, 'Well, I'm studying it, and I'll report back to you next week.' You know, you can get away with that. But she just went ‘uhhh.' I think it could be a career ending answer because for 25 years, anybody running against her, I think Susie is going to use that, that little piece of stuff. It was not good. It was not good. That was not a natural," Trump said.

The White House told Fox News Digital on Friday that "Trump is always transparent with his thoughts, and he’s right – AOC should be working on behalf of the American people instead of embarrassing our country on the world stage."

"It’s ridiculous that third-rate congresswoman AOC decided to frolic around Munich, where no one knows or cares who she is, while New Yorkers are suffering as a result of Democrats’ shutdown, which is cutting off resources to FEMA, TSA, the Coast Guard, and thousands of federal law enforcement officers," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Trump, later that day during a steel event in Georgia, took a shot at Democrats who have promoted a message of "affordability." Left-wing Democrats such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani carried out a successful campaign in 2025 on a message of lowering costs for New Yorkers, including by increasing taxes on some high-earners in the state.

Trump has slammed the party for using the term, arguing sky-high inflation under the Biden era was caused by Democrat policies.

Trump took aim at Democrats again on Thursday for their message of affordability, claiming he hasn't heard the media specifically promote affordability in weeks because he "won affordability."

"I added $9 trillion, and your retirement accounts and 401 Ks are at the highest level they've ever been. And then I have to listen to the fake news talking about affordability. Affordability. Do you notice what word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability. Because I've won, I've won affordability," he said on Thursday from Georgia.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for additional comment Friday afternoon.