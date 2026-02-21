Newsom weighs in on social media age restrictions, citing experience as a parent: ‘We need help’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom entered the battle over social media age limits for kids under 16 on Thursday, stating "it’s long overdue."

Newsom shared his thoughts on the issue during a news conference regarding public transportation in the Bay Area.

He shared his own experience as a father, recalling a recent incident where he confronted his daughter and her friends at a birthday party.

"I literally stopped everybody because there were seven of them together on their cellphone at the birthday party, not one of them talking to each other," Newsom told reporters.

Seven members of the California State Assembly introduced a bipartisan bill this month to establish a minimum age requirement to "open or maintain a social media account."

"It’s long overdue that we’re having the debate we’re having now in the legislature, and I’m very grateful the legislature is taking this very seriously," Newsom said.

The bill doesn’t clarify a cutoff age.

The bill cites preexisting laws that "impose various requirements on social media platforms," including things such as requiring platforms to post terms of service, "disclose threat reporting procedures and maintain a law enforcement contact process."

Newsom also stated he recently met with leaders at the Munich Security Conference and World Economic Forum in Switzerland concerning social media.

"I was overseas to meet with Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain, who’s also moving in this direction. We had a direct conversation about this. I also met with the Vice Premier of Australia," Newsom said.

"It’s something that I’m very grateful that we are debating and pursuing at the state level," Newsom continued.

Newsom later confirmed to Politico that he wants state legislation that would restrict access to online platforms for individuals under 16.

Newsom spokesperson Tara Gallegos said the governor supports "age-gating rules," inspired by rules that took effect in Australia.

He doubled down in a social media post Saturday, saying, "Bad news for child predators: they’ll soon lose access to kids on the platforms they use to groom them," while taking a swipe at President Donald Trump.

"As a parent, we need help," Newsom said Thursday. "We have a generation that’s never been more anxious, less free, more stressed and we have to address this issue."

Newsom's office and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.