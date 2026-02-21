Trump pulls endorsement from GOP lawmaker over alleged lack of support for administration's tariff agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Saturday withdrew his endorsement of Rep. Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., accusing the congressman of lacking support for his tariff policies after Hurd publicly touted Congress’ constitutional authority over trade decisions.

"Based on a lack of support, in particular for the unbelievably successful TARIFFS imposed on Foreign Countries and Companies which has made America Richer, Stronger, Bigger, and Better than ever before, I am hereby WITHDRAWING my Endorsement of RINO Congressman Jeff Hurd, of Colorado’s 3rd District, and fully Endorsing Highly Respected Patriot, Hope Scheppelman, to take his place in Congress," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The move came one day after Hurd cited the Constitution’s separation of powers following a Supreme Court ruling Friday limiting the president’s tariff authority, and hours after Trump announced he would raise the global tariff rate to 10% and then 15% on Saturday.

The endorsement reversal marks a rare public break between Trump and a Republican incumbent.

"The Supreme Court has clarified the scope of IEEPA, and that clarification matters," Hurd posted Friday on X. "Article I assigns Congress the authority to regulate commerce with foreign nations and to impose tariffs. Major trade decisions should rest on clear statutory authority, not expansive emergency interpretations."

Hurd wrote that while he shares Trump’s broader trade goals, "Strong trade enforcement must be grounded in durable legal footing."

"If tariffs are necessary, Congress should debate them and vote on them directly. That is how our constitutional system is designed to function," Hurd said.

In his Truth Social post announcing the endorsement withdrawal, Trump wrote that Hurd "is one of a small number of Legislators who have let me and our Country down."

"He is more interested in protecting Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for decades than he is the United States of America," Trump added.

Trump also stressed pulling endorsements is uncommon and "difficult" for him:

"Taking back an Endorsement is a difficult decision for me. I have only done it once before, with a former Congressman named Mo Brooks, from Alabama… These are the decisions that must be made, however, to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Earlier Saturday, Trump announced he was raising the global tariff rate from 10% to 15% following a 6-3 Supreme Court decision blocking his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

"Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday … I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff … to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump wrote.

The order was issued under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing," saying he was "ashamed" of certain members of the court.

Trump praised Hope Scheppelman as a "distinguished Critical Care Nurse Practitioner, and a brave U.S. Navy Veteran, who knows the America First Policies required…" and concluded, "unlike RINO Jeff Hurd, HOPE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep. Hurd’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.