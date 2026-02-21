Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump raises global tariff to 15%

By Greg Norman-Diamond
Expert warns of ‘confusion’ over Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s tariffs Video

Expert warns of ‘confusion’ over Supreme Court’s ruling on Trump’s tariffs

FOX Business senior correspondent Charles Gasparino and former Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg discuss the Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he is raising a global tariff to 15% following a ruling this week by the Supreme Court.

"Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik

President Donald Trump points to a reporter during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. Beside the President is Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik. (Evan Vucci/AP)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

