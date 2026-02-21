Trump raises global tariff to 15%

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he is raising a global tariff to 15% following a ruling this week by the Supreme Court.

"Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.