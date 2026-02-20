WATCH: Top 5 most memorable moments in American State of the Union history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump will deliver his first official State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, as viewers watch for viral moments and headline-grabbing exchanges like those that have defined past speeches.

Here are the top five moments from past State of the Union addresses.

1. Reagan surprises the crowd with first-ever acknowledgment of a guest in the audience

It's become commonplace in recent years for presidents to acknowledge guests in the audience during SotU addresses, but President Ronald Reagan’s 1982 address was the first time the practice was rolled out.

Reagan’s speech came just weeks after Air Florida Flight 90 crashed into Washington’s 14th Street Bridge over the Potomac River shortly after taking off in an accident that killed 78 people.

Three people survived the crash thanks to civilians on the ground who rushed to their aid, including Congressional Budget Office assistant Lenny Skutnik, who stripped off his shoes and clothes and dove into the frigid waters.

Reagan honored Skutnik in his speech, which made honoring people in the crowd a common theme in the years to come.

"Just two weeks ago, in the midst of a terrible tragedy on the Potomac, we saw again the spirit of American heroism at its finest — the heroism of dedicated rescue workers saving crash victims from icy waters," Reagan said. "And we saw the heroism of one of our young government employees, Lenny Skutnik, who, when he saw a woman lose her grip on the helicopter line, dived into the water and dragged her to safety."

2. Speaker Pelosi tears up Trump’s 2020 speech

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sparked a social media firestorm and cemented herself in State of the Union infamy in February 2020 when she stood up and tore Trump’s speech into pieces after he had finished.

When Fox News asked Pelosi afterward why she did it, she responded, "Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives." She added, "I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't."

Pelosi’s outburst came on the heels of Trump’s first impeachment trial, which ended in a Senate acquittal the day after the speech.

"Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family. That's her legacy," the White House tweeted after Pelosi tore up the speech, referencing individuals who Trump mentioned during his address.

3. Rep. Joe Wilson ‘You lie!’ outburst at President Obama

One of the most remembered moments from a State of the Union address came in 2009 when South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson interrupted President Barack Obama’s address, which at the time was far less common than it later became.

"There are also those who claim that our reform effort will insure illegal immigrants," Obama said, talking about his controversial Obamacare plan. "This, too, is false. The reforms I'm proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally."

"You lie!" Wilson shouted from his seat on the Republican side of the chamber, causing widespread yelling from other members in the audience.

Wilson later apologized to Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel.

"This evening, I let my emotions get the best of me when listening to the president's remarks regarding the coverage of illegal immigrants in the health care bill," Wilson said in a written statement. "While I disagree with the president's statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the president for this lack of civility."

4. Rep. Boebert heckles Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal during 2022 address

"You put them in, 13 of them," GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert shouted at Biden as he talked about Afghanistan veterans who ended up in caskets due to exposure to toxic burn pits. Boebert was referencing the 13 U.S. service members killed during Biden’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Boebert was wearing an outfit that said "Drill Baby Drill" in opposition to Biden’s energy policies and her outburst drew some boos from the audience.

At another point, Boebert and Greene started chanting "build the wall" when Biden was talking about immigration.

5. President Biden blasts GOP lawmakers in 2023 address, prompting jeers from Republicans in the crowd

"Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage — I get it — unless I agree to their economic plans," Biden said to Congress, prompting a shake of the head from then-GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the background and shouts from the crowd and shots of other Republicans shaking their heads.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans, want Medicare and Social Security to sunset," Biden continued, which caused an even more pronounced shake of the head from McCarthy, who mouthed "no" as Republicans continued to jeer.

"I’m not saying it’s the majority," Biden continued, which resulted in even more boos from the raucous crowd.

"Let me give you — anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy — I’ll give you a copy of the proposal," Biden continued to say over increasingly louder shouting from the crowd.

"That means Congress doesn’t vote — I’m glad to see — no, I tell you, I enjoy conversion," Biden said, apparently meaning to say "conversation."

Biden’s speech continued to devolve from there as Republican outrage interrupted him on multiple occasions.