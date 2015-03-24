Expand / Collapse search
January 31, 2015

Krauthammer: Jeb Bush’s immigration comments ‘kind of bizarre’

Charles Krauthammer said on "Special Report with Bret Baier" Monday that Jeb Bush's comments on immigration policy were “kind of bizarre.”

Krauthammer, a syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor was referring to Bush’s remarks Sunday about illegal immigrants in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

The former Florida governor said then, "Yes, they broke the law, but it's not a felony. It's an act of love, it's an act of commitment to your family. "

Krauthammer said he does not doubt Bush's sincerity or honesty.

Instead, he asked about the millions of people waiting patiently to immigrate.

“After all there are millions of people around the world equally compassionate about the future of their children who are waiting patiently and legally in line and who love their children no less,” he said. “And yet, there's supposed to be this special compassion for those who jump the fence and break the law.”