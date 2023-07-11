Kerry blasted for fretting over climate change effects of Ukraine war: ‘Can’t make this stuff up’

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry was blasted on social media Monday after worrying about how Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect climate change.

"Lots of parts of the world are exacerbating the problem right now but when you have bombs going off and you have damage to septic tanks or to power centers etcetera, you have an enormous release of greenhouse gas, methane, all of the family of greenhouse gasses and the result is it's adding to the problem," Kerry said Monday on MSNBC.

Kerry said the war in Ukraine is a fight "we have to make" but there are "ancillary impacts as a result."

Several conservatives roasted Kerry's remarks on social media and pointed out his frequent use of private jets.

UK CLIMATE ENVOY CALLS RAPID GREEN TRANSITION 'IDIOTIC' DURING MEETINGS WITH JOHN KERRY

"Did ‘Special Climate Envoy’ John Kerry swim to England... or did he take a private jet?" tweeted Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign.

"John Kerry tells us the problem with the war in Ukraine is the increase in greenhouse gases?" Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley tweeted. "You can't make this stuff up. The end of the Biden (Harris) administration can't come fast enough."

BIDEN CLIMATE CZAR JOHN KERRY LIKENS D-DAY INVASION TO BATTLING CLIMATE CHANGE: 'THE FIGHT OF OUR TIMES'

Kerry made the television appearance from England, where President Biden met with King Charles III to discuss a wide variety of issues including the recent decision by the president to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, which England has opposed due to concerns about the impact on civilians.

Biden defended his decision to send the munitions in a Sunday interview, framing it as a "transition period" until more traditional munitions can be produced.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it," Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to – not permanently – but to allow for this transition period while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians."

Following his meetings in the U.K., Biden will travel to Lithuania for a NATO summit.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report