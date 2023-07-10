Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Energy
Published

UK climate envoy calls rapid green transition 'idiotic' during meetings with John Kerry

Top British climate official says moving too quickly to green energy will 'simply impoverish people'

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
close
Comer: We don’t know what Kerry is saying to China Video

Comer: We don’t know what Kerry is saying to China

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., shares how the House GOP is demanding answers regarding John Kerry’s position on "The Ingraham Angle."

British Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps blasted calls Monday for a rapid shift from fossil fuels during meetings with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Shapps' remarks came during a U.S.-U.K. climate summit in which both President Biden and King Charles III participated on Monday morning. They were made in response to Shell CEO Wael Sawan stating last week that the global energy system continues to "desperately need oil and gas" and that green energy development wasn't advanced enough to allow nations to abandon fossil fuels.

"There always has to be a transition … but it doesn't just happen overnight, in fact, it's idiotic to suggest you can," Shapps said, per the BBC. "If you tried to, you simply impoverish people and tell people they can no longer drive and they can no longer heat their homes."

However, Kerry remarked Monday that companies changing their climate commitments is "moving in the wrong direction" in an interview with BBC. He also called for accelerating the green transition.

JOHN KERRY HEADED TO CHINA FOR CLIMATE TALKS AMID GOP INVESTIGATION

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, the President of the United States, Joe Biden and King Charles III in the Green Drawing room to meet with participants of the Climate Finance Mobilisation forum at Windsor Castle on July 10, 2023 in Windsor, England. The President is visiting the UK to further strengthen the close relationship between the two nations and to discuss climate issues with King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Grant Shapps, the U.K.'s top climate envoy, far left, speaks while U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, President Biden and King Charles III listen during the Climate Finance Mobilization forum at Windsor Castle on Monday. (Chris Jackson / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

"What we need are company chief executives looking to the future and investing in that future and accelerating the transition to that future," Kerry told the BBC.

"Look, in the last few days, we've had scientists say this is terrifying, we have scientists saying we are in uncharted territory," he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The summit on Monday comes amid a widespread push from Western governments and leaders to adopt more aggressive green goals, replacing traditional fossil fuel power with green energy alternatives like wind and solar. Since taking office, Biden has particularly taken aim at the power, transportation and home appliance sectors, aiming to electrify and reduce emissions through regulations.

However, according to International Energy Agency data, oil, coal and natural gas still account for approximately 81% of total energy supplies worldwide.

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics