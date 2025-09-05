Kemp says Georgia 'proud to stand with Trump' in National Guard troop deployment to DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced that the state plans to send more than 300 National Guard members to Washington, D.C. to support President Donald Trump’s effort to restore "public safety."

"Georgia is proud to stand with the Trump administration in its mission to ensure the security and beauty of our nation's capital," Kemp said in a statement. "We share a commitment to upholding public safety and are grateful to these brave Guardsmen and women, for the families that support them, and for their dedication to service above self. As they have demonstrated again and again, our Georgia Guard is well-equipped to fulfill both this mission and its obligations to the people of our state."

The administration requested the troops to relieve ones already stationed in the capital, according to Kemp’s office.

The Georgia troops are scheduled to mobilize to Washington, D.C. in mid-September.

Earlier last month, Trump activated 800 members of the District of Columbia National Guard to help restore order in the nation’s capital, including cracking down on crime, illegal immigration and homelessness.

Geogia now joins seven states: Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia, who have sent troops to support Trump’s mission.

The state already sent 16 soldiers to act as medical, PA, and MP support staff earlier this week, Kemp’s office said.

Also earlier this week, District of Columbia troops had their orders extended through December, and on Thursday the district sued the Trump administration over its National Guard presence.

The administration sent troops to Los Angeles to respond to anti-ICE protests earlier this summer, and Trump has talked about sending troops to other Democrat-run cities like Chicago, Baltimore and New York.