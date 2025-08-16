West Virginia deploying 300-400 National Guard personnel to support Trump's DC safety mission

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Saturday he is deploying the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) to the nation's capital to support President Donald Trump’s initiative to restore cleanliness and public safety to Washington, D.C.

The response was prompted by a request from the Trump administration, Morrisey said.

WVNG will provide mission-essential equipment, specialized training and about 300 to 400 skilled personnel, according to the governor's office. The mission will be funded at the federal level.

400 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS DESCEND UPON DC; EXPANDED CRIME CRACKDOWN EXPECTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT

"West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital," Morrisey wrote in a statement. "The men and women of our National Guard represent the best of our state, and this mission reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America."

Trump federalized D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department on Monday under section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to take emergency control of the police force for 30 days.

WATCH: NATIONAL GUARD HUMVEES, ROUGHLY 30 TROOPS STAND GUARD OUTSIDE DC'S UNION STATION AMID POLICE TAKEOVER

Hundreds of National Guard members have been spotted in the city, along with agents from federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Capitol Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"This initiative aligns with our values of service and dedication to our communities," said West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, who will take command of the troops. "We stand ready to support our partners in the National Capital Region and contribute to the collective effort of making our nation’s capital a clean and safe environment. The National Guard’s unique capabilities and preparedness make it an invaluable partner in this important undertaking."

DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH VOWS TO BE 'FORCE MULTIPLIERS' OF DC POLICE

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced there have been nearly 200 arrests in the D.C. since the Trump administration federalized the city to tackle crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among those arrested were two homicide suspects, 17 suspected drug traffickers, 39 suspected illegal gun offenders, and two sexual predators, according to Bondi.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.