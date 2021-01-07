Rep. Kat Cammack: Republicans, Democrats need to come together to condemn Capitol Hill violence

Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said Thursday she is still in "shock" at the events that unfolded in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

A violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding, as they were in the process of certifying the Electoral College votes won by President-elect Joe Biden.

"I’m still in shock of the events and scenes that I witnessed firsthand, yesterday. The fact that I was 20 feet away from Capitol police with guns drawn and my colleagues from Texas throwing furniture together to barricade windows and doors is still an image that I don’t think I’ll ever be able to shake, but it is a sad day in our nation and in our history," Cammack said on "America’s Newsroom."

The youngest GOP woman elected to Congress made a statement earlier Wednesday saying "in the midst of fighting a legitimate and most serious objection to the certification of the states with egregious election violations, we were stopped."

REP. KAT CAMMACK: I also want to say that just as much as we have condemned the violence, the burning, the looting, the rioting of our cities and our communities over the past year, we need to condemn the violence that we’ve witnessed just yesterday. Until we get to the very bottom of exactly who we were dealing with and who breached the Capitol, I will reserve judgment on that. Right now, we need to come together and condemn this violence. We have a constitutional republic to uphold and I fully intend to execute that duty.

Just a few days ago we all collectively, Republicans and Democrats, took an oath to the United States Constitution, not a political party, to uphold and defend this Constitution and the republic.

Our constitutional republic is worth saving. We have to come together. This cannot stand. So, we need people that have calm heads and minds that are looking at this through the lens of being a constitutionalist and defending their oath. Not one party versus the other.