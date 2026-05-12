Awkward moment kicks off interview with ex-Biden adviser, drawing derision for Dem California gov candidate

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Democratic candidate for California governor Xavier Becerra is drawing criticism for a sit-down interview with local media in which he voiced expectations for a "profile" and not a "gotcha" interview.

"By the way, this is a profile piece — this is not a gotcha piece, right?" Becerra asked.

When the reporter indicated Becerra would face at least some challenging inquiries, Becerra doubled down.

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"The way I describe a profile is: You talk about all the things that I’ve done, things that I want to do, along with some tough questions. But not only tough questions," Becerra said.

The moment highlights rising tensions amid a crowded field to replace outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom — as well as Becerra’s readiness to defend his image in the final stretches of California’s open primary, where only the top two candidates will advance to the general election.

Becerra, former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, advised President Joe Biden during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2021 to 2025.

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He began his political career as deputy attorney general of California and would then serve in the California State Assembly from 1990 to 1992. He held a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2017 and then became California attorney general from 2017 to 2021 before being tapped to lead HHS.

Despite his storied career, Becerra’s pre-interview moment drew the attention of fellow gubernatorial hopefuls online.

"The media has given Becerra a free pass for so long, but he’s got enough skeletons he’s still afraid," Chad Bianco, Riverside County Sheriff and a Republican candidate, said in a post to X.

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Some of the criticisms came from fellow Democrats like Matt Mahan, another candidate in the governor's race.

"Fixing the problems Californians are facing isn’t easy — but answering questions about them sure should be," Mahan wrote in a post of his own.

"By the way, part of being governor is answering tough questions," Mahan’s campaign account added.

The moment even drew scrutiny from David Axelrod, the architect behind President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

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"As HHS [Secretary] during COVID, Becerra was rarely the administration’s point person in communicating to the American people on the pandemic. This may be the reason why," Axelrod wrote.

The California primary will be held on June 2. The top two candidates will advance to a general election on November 3.