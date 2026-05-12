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Elections

Big city Democrat mayor arrested at ICE protest faces voters in re-election bid

Mayor Ras Baraka is running for a fourth term steering New Jersey's biggest city

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks outside NJ courthouse as Dem rep faces charges for Newark ICE facility incident Video

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks outside NJ courthouse as Dem rep faces charges for Newark ICE facility incident

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks outside a New Jersey courthouse as Demoocrat Congressman faces charges for Newark ICE facility incident.

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A big-city Democratic mayor who grabbed national attention last year as he was arrested during an anti-ICE protest outside a federal immigration detention center cruised to re-election on Tuesday.

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, topped 50% of the vote in Tuesday's election as he faced off against seven challengers, the Associated Press reports.

Since Baraka clinched a majority of the vote as he ran for a fourth term steering New Jersey's largest city, he'll avoid a runoff in November.

OR

A big-city Democratic mayor who grabbed national attention last year as he was arrested during an anti-ICE protest outside a federal immigration detention center will face a runoff election in November.

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, finished ahead of seven challengers in Tuesday's election as he faced off against seven challengers, the Associated Press reports.

But Baraka failed to crack 50% of the vote as he ran for a fourth term steering New Jersey's largest city, which means he'll face off in a runoff election in November against the second-place finisher, ______

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Ras Baraka speaking at a podium during an event in Newark, New Jersey

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey is seeking a fourth term steering the state's largest city. (Stephanie Keith for Fox News Digital)

While Baraka is a Democrat, mayoral elections in Newark are technically nonpartisan.

Baraka, who is considered one of the most progressive mayors in the nation, last year opposed the reopening of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, which was part of President Donald Trump's second-term crackdown on illegal immigration.

Protesters blocking vehicles at Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark

Protesters block vehicles from entering or leaving the Delaney Hall ICE facility in Newark, New Jersey, on June 12, 2025. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu)

On May 9, 2025, Baraka was arrested by ICE agents outside the facility after he unsuccessfully attempted to join a congressional delegation's tour of the facility.

The mayor's arrest made national headlines.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaking at a podium after a debate at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka speaks after the Democratic gubernatorial debate at Rider University in Lawrenceville, N.J., on Feb. 2, 2025. (Mike Catalini/AP)

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The charges against Baraka were dropped, and he later ran for governor, coming in second to then-Rep. Mikie Sherrill in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Sherrill ended up winning election as New Jersey governor.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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