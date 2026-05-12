Big city Democrat mayor arrested at ICE protest faces voters in re-election bid

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A big-city Democratic mayor who grabbed national attention last year as he was arrested during an anti-ICE protest outside a federal immigration detention center cruised to re-election on Tuesday.

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, topped 50% of the vote in Tuesday's election as he faced off against seven challengers, the Associated Press reports.

Since Baraka clinched a majority of the vote as he ran for a fourth term steering New Jersey's largest city, he'll avoid a runoff in November.

OR

A big-city Democratic mayor who grabbed national attention last year as he was arrested during an anti-ICE protest outside a federal immigration detention center will face a runoff election in November.

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, finished ahead of seven challengers in Tuesday's election as he faced off against seven challengers, the Associated Press reports.

But Baraka failed to crack 50% of the vote as he ran for a fourth term steering New Jersey's largest city, which means he'll face off in a runoff election in November against the second-place finisher, ______

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While Baraka is a Democrat, mayoral elections in Newark are technically nonpartisan.

Baraka, who is considered one of the most progressive mayors in the nation, last year opposed the reopening of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Newark, which was part of President Donald Trump's second-term crackdown on illegal immigration.

On May 9, 2025, Baraka was arrested by ICE agents outside the facility after he unsuccessfully attempted to join a congressional delegation's tour of the facility.

The mayor's arrest made national headlines.

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The charges against Baraka were dropped, and he later ran for governor, coming in second to then-Rep. Mikie Sherrill in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Sherrill ended up winning election as New Jersey governor.