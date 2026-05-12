Shelley Moore Capito wins West Virginia GOP Senate primary with Trump's endorsement backing her bid

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Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia is a big step closer to re-election, thanks in part to support from President Donald Trump.

Capito defeated five Republican challengers in Tuesday's GOP Senate primary in West Virginia, the Associated Press reports, to secure her party's nomination in the solidly red Mountain State.

The two-term lawmaker who served a decade and a half in the House before first winning election to the Senate in 2014 and making history as the state's first female senator hails from a political family. Her late father was Arch Moore Jr., a former three-term governor and six-term congressman.

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Among those trying to defeat her in Tuesday's primary was state Sen. Tom Willis, who argued that it was "time for a change" and took aim at "career politicians."

But Capito, as she ran for re-nomination, spotlighted her support from Trump.

"I’m honored to have President Trump’s complete and total endorsement as we fight to protect West Virginia jobs, make life more affordable, secure our border, and defend our shared values in the Mountain State," she wrote last month.

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And on Tuesday, she took to social media to highlight, "Proud to lead President Trump’s ticket in West Virginia today."

West Virginia, once a state where Democrats dominated, is nowadays dark red. Trump carried the state by over 40 points in his 2024 White House victory.

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Capito will now be considered the overwhelming favorite in the November midterm elections, as top nonpartisan political handicappers rate the race as solidly Republican.

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The GOP currently controls the Senate with a 53-47 majority.

Five Democrats were seeking their party's Senate nomination.