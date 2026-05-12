Hegseth dismisses ‘foolish’ US stockpile concerns as Iran conflict tests munitions

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth dismissed concerns about strained weapons stockpiles outright, saying recent reporting has exaggerated the issue.

"The munitions issue has been foolishly, and unhelpfully overstated," Hegseth said during a hearing with the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense Tuesday. "We have all the munitions needed to execute what we need to execute."

Hegseth reiterated that stance during a recent congressional hearing, pushing back directly on claims that U.S. inventories have been significantly drawn down.

"I take issue with the characterization that munitions are depleted in a public forum. That's not true," he told lawmakers.

"Even in the conduct of the conflict, working with the chairman and Admiral Cooper, ensuring that any munitions we're using, we know what we're trading off of to preserve capabilities. So we have maximum optionality across the globe," he said, referring to chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine and Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper.

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The comments come as questions about U.S. weapons inventories have intensified following the Iran conflict and new analyses pointing to heavy usage of key munitions.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said after a recent classified briefing that it is "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines," pointing to heavy use of systems including Tomahawk cruise missiles, Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and Patriot air defense interceptors.

Hegseth responded by accusing Kelly of improperly discussing sensitive information, suggesting the former Navy pilot may have violated his oath.

HEGSETH SAYS PENTAGON WILL REVIEW MARK KELLY'S PUBLIC STATEMENTS ABOUT CLASSIFIED BRIEFING AMID ONGOING FEUD

"‘Captain’ Mark Kelly strikes again," Hegseth wrote on X. "Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a CLASSIFIED Pentagon briefing he received. Did he violate his oath… again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review."

Kelly pushed back, saying the information was not classified and noting Hegseth had made similar remarks publicly in recent testimony. He added that the cost of the conflict had yet to be fully explained to the American people.

Caine offered a more measured assessment, telling lawmakers that U.S. forces currently have "sufficient munitions for what we're tasked to do right now," while acknowledging that commanders will "always want more."

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But concerns about munitions stockpiles are not limited to the U.S.

Across the Middle East, U.S. partners also have relied heavily on high-end air defense systems to counter Iranian missile and drone attacks, raising similar concerns about how long those inventories can be sustained if fighting resumes.

While countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia entered the conflict with deeper and more layered interceptor stockpiles, built over years of investment in missile defense systems, other Gulf allies, which operate smaller inventories and depend more heavily on U.S. resupply, could face greater pressure if the ceasefire breaks down and missile exchanges resume.

Despite the heavy usage, analysts say the U.S. retains enough munitions to sustain current operations.

A recent analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that while stockpiles have been drawn down, they remain sufficient for the ongoing conflict.

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The greater concern, the report noted, is whether the U.S. is prepared for a future conflict with a peer adversary like China, which likely would require sustained use of the same high-end missiles now being depleted, including long-range strike weapons and advanced air defense interceptors.

Rebuilding those inventories could take years. Even before recent conflicts, it typically took about two years from contract award to initial delivery for many missile systems, with full production stretching longer.

Analysts now say those timelines have extended further, with new orders potentially taking four to five years to fully deliver as demand outpaces capacity.

That lag reflects deeper constraints in the defense industrial base. Missile production depends on specialized components such as propulsion systems and guidance technology, often sourced from a limited number of suppliers, making it difficult to rapidly scale output.

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Defense contractors are moving to close that gap.

RTX has said it is increasing missile deliveries and investing billions to expand manufacturing capacity, while Lockheed Martin is working to significantly boost production of systems like the Patriot interceptor. The Pentagon is also pursuing multi-year procurement deals to give companies more predictable demand and incentivize expansion.

Even with those efforts, analysts warn the gap between battlefield use and industrial capacity cannot be closed quickly.