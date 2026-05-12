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Gubernatorial

Nebraska's Pillen wins Republican renomination in bid for second term as governor

The veterinarian and former Cornhuskers football player topped 5 challengers for the GOP nomination

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
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Nebraska partners with Trump admin to open new migrant detention facility

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how his state is working with the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.

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Republican Gov. Jim Pillen of Nebraska is a big step closer to winning re-election as governor of the red-leaning Great Plains state.

Pillen easily topped five challengers in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary to win his party's 2026 nomination, the Associated Press reports.

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Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen standing inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is seen inside the Fiserv Forum on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 18, 2024. (Getty Images)

The governor, a practicing veterinarian and chair of Pillen Family Farms who also played defensive back for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football team five decades ago, was first elected in 2022.

The backing of the outgoing Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts helped Pillen top a crowded field of GOP rivals in the primary before going on to easily win the general election.

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Senator Pete Ricketts speaking during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts is running this year to serve a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One week after being sworn in as governor, Pillen appointed Ricketts to fill the U.S. Senate seat left vacant when Republican Sen. Ben Sasse stepped down to become University of Florida president.

Pillen will be considered the clear favorite in the general election in a state President Donald Trump carried by 20 points as he won back the White House in 2024.

Nebraska statehouse

The Nebraska state capitol building in Lincoln, Nebraska (Getty Images)

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The governor will face off against former state Sen. Lynne Walz, who won the Democratic nomination, the Associated Press reports. 

Walz crushed perennial candidate Larry Marvin in the Democratic primary.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

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