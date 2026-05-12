Marco Rubio spotted in Nike tracksuit aboard Air Force One during trip to China, igniting memes online

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio ditched his usual suit for a Nike tracksuit aboard Air Force One, sparking widespread online reactions as images of the unexpected look spread across social media.

Photos posted to X by White House communications director Steven Cheung showed Rubio wearing a gray Nike Tech fleece outfit — a notably casual departure from the formal attire typically worn by top U.S. officials during official travel.

The moment comes as Rubio travels with President Donald Trump on a high-stakes trip to China, where officials are expected to focus on trade and national security issues, creating a contrast between high-level diplomacy and a social media-driven fashion moment.

The outfit quickly drew comparisons to the internet’s so-called "Venezuela Nike Tech" meme, which gained traction earlier this year after images of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro wearing a similar tracksuit circulated online.

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Social media users flooded X with jokes and commentary after the images surfaced.

"Is Marco going to be the DJ for the flight?" one X user wrote alongside an edited image showing Rubio standing behind a DJ booth.

Another viral meme labeled Rubio "Nicolás Maduro as Marco Rubio," continuing the comparisons between the secretary of state’s outfit and the now-viral Maduro images.

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Another user wrote, "Okay — did I miss one of Marco Rubio’s new jobs? Sportswear model?"

Others dubbed the outfit "the Maduro fit," while some questioned the casual attire aboard Air Force One.

Rubio has also become an unlikely recurring viral figure online in recent weeks. Earlier this month, videos shared by White House officials showed the secretary of state DJing at a family wedding, wearing headphones behind a mixing booth as guests danced around him.

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Nike Tech fleece tracksuits have surged in popularity online in recent months, fueled in part by the Maduro images that helped turn the minimalist athletic style into an unlikely political meme.

While senior officials are typically seen in formal wear during Air Force One travel, Rubio’s off-duty look offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse — and quickly became another social media talking point.