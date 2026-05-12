Patel, Van Hollen trade barbs over 'slinging margaritas' in heated Senate clash

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FBI Director Kash Patel and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., clashed in a heated Senate hearing Tuesday, trading personal accusations over allegations of misconduct and a past overseas trip.

The exchange escalated from questions about Patel’s leadership into a direct confrontation, with Van Hollen citing allegations reported in The Atlantic and Patel responding by accusing the senator of misconduct during a 2025 visit to El Salvador — a claim Van Hollen denied.

During a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing, Van Hollen pointed to allegations of "erratic" behavior, "excessive drinking" and "unexplained absences" outlined in the report. Patel has denied the claims.

"When your private actions make it impossible for you to perform your public duties, we have a big problem. You cannot perform those public duties if you’re incapacitated," Van Hollen said.

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"And Director Patel, these reports about your conduct, including reports of your being so drunk and hungover that your staff had to force entry into your home are extremely alarming. If true, they demonstrate a gross dereliction of your duty and a betrayal of public trust," Van Hollen said.

Patel called the report "unequivocally, categorically false" before turning the focus to Van Hollen.

"The only person who was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang banging rapist was you," Patel said.

Public records do not establish that Abrego Garcia is a convicted gang member or convicted rapist.

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"The fact that you mentioned that indicates you don’t know what you are talking about," Van Hollen replied.

Patel later posted, "Fact check @ChrisVanHollen," referencing images from the trip.

The exchange stems from Van Hollen’s 2025 visit to El Salvador, where he met with deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had been sent to the country’s high-security "Terrorism Confinement Center" (CECOT) over alleged MS-13 ties. His attorneys have denied any gang affiliation.

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Images from that meeting — showing the two seated at a table with drinks — resurfaced and drew criticism, including from El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. Van Hollen has previously dismissed the images as a "staged hoax" by the Salvadoran government and said no alcohol was consumed.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!" Bukele wrote at the time.

Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic over the report. The Atlantic has said it stands by its reporting.

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner contributed to this report.