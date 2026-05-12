Democrat lawmaker calls Clarence Thomas an 'Uncle Tom' and 'lynchman' after Supreme Court redistricting ruling

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State Rep. Juandalynn Givan launched a blistering attack on U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas in a fiery video Monday, calling him an "Uncle Tom" and a "lynchman," as well as accusing him of betraying the Black community.

Her remarks came in response to a Monday Supreme Court ruling on redistricting, in which the justices struck down a 2023 court-ordered congressional map that had helped create an additional Democratic-leaning seat in the 2024 elections.

The decision could clear the way for contested maps that would eliminate two Democratic-held congressional seats, potentially impacting Reps. Terri Sewell and Shomari Figures.

In the scathing rebuke, Givan argued that Thomas has undermined minority representation in Congress and went further, likening him to a slave trader and a sell-out within his own community.

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"He must’ve been the one that sold us out in Africa. He must have been. His ancestors had to be the ones that sold us out in Africa that caused us to be chained," Givan said on Facebook. "He is the man who has turned us back into the hands of the master."

"I don’t know what kind of Black he is. I don’t know what d— plantation this man came from. I don’t know what slave ship he was on. I don’t know what part of the slave ship he was on," she added.

"You have sided with the Republican Party. You are a freaking straw boss… or d— Uncle Tom for these people. I just don’t get it," she said.

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Thomas, who acts in a supervisory role over district cases covering Alabama, has consistently opposed "racial apportionment" of congressional seats, arguing that such practice is discriminatory and would violate the Constitution.

His Monday decision effectively overruled the 11th Circuit Court judges’ court-drawn map, which could have further allowed Black voters to elect their preferred candidates in the upcoming May 19 primary.

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Givan noted that the new ruling could render two seats null and void, potentially forcing a new vote under the newly permitted maps.