Kamala Harris’ Secret Service agent 'clearly not happy' about VP's Pride walk: Twitter users react

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance at the Pride event in Washington on Saturday but it was one of her protectors who drew the attention of many Twitter users.

Any time a president or vice president mingles with the public becomes a challenge for those charged with guarding them – simply because the situation is less under security’s control.

Much of the Twitter attention was directed at a tall man in sunglasses who was seen behind Harris in photos and videos as she traversed the parade area.

"secret service clearly not happy about protectee going for a walk," lawyer George Conway wrote on Twitter.

Conway was responding to a video clip that shows Harris addressing a crowd at an intersection as a Secret Service agent scanned the scene around her.

"this kind of spontaneous public engagement (especially in a crowd that size) is anxiety inducting for the agents," another observed, in response to a video showing Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff surrounded by marchers. (Several men around them gave the appearance of being Secret Service agents as they turned their heads left and right while other people marched forward.)

Others on Twitter made more lighthearted remarks.

"This secret service agent is all of us trying to remember how to socialize after a year of Zoom and quarantine," one observer wrote.

Some noticed the casual attire of the agents.

"The secret service ‘blending’ outfits have me (laughing emoji)," one person wrote.

"By far the best part of this is that the secret service officer thought a bowling shirt was the default pride parade outfit," another wrote.

Others seemed to recognize the difficult job that Secret Service agents do.

"Appreciation post to the secret service guy who was ALWAYS by @VP’s side," one Twitter user wrote.