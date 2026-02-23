Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Mike Johnson reveals special guests for Trump's State of the Union

President Donald Trump's address will be at 9 pm ET on Tuesday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Trump prepares to tout border, trade wins in State of the Union Video

Trump prepares to tout border, trade wins in State of the Union

President Trump prepares to highlight border security, tax cuts and economic gains in his State of the Union as some Democrats plan protests and a possible walkout. Lawmakers brace for a high-stakes showdown ahead of the midterms.

FIRST ON FOX: The family of a slain Louisiana police officer will have the chance to see President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night after being invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

The top congressional leader is bringing the wife and fiancée of Marc Tyler Brock to Trump's primetime address, Fox News Digital learned on Monday.

"It is my profound honor to host Shirley Brock-Dennis and Kambreigh Smith — the respective mother and fiancée of Vivian Police Officer Marc Brock — as my guests for the State of the Union address. In November, Officer Brock was tragically killed in the line of duty," Johnson told Fox News Digital.

Johnson and Trump shaking hands

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, left, and President Donald Trump shake hands during an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, on June 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The speaker called Brock "an extraordinary young man who touched countless lives through his service and volunteer activities," and said his death is a "somber reminder" of the risks that law enforcement officers take every day.

"I am grateful that Shirley and Kambreigh will join us and help share Officer Brock’s story with the nation," Johnson said.

Brock, 25, was killed late last year while attempting to serve an arrest warrant against a man who at the time was charged with cyberstalking in Vivian, La., according to local outlet KLFY.

Louisiana Police Officer Marc Brock

The mother and fiancée of slain Louisiana police officer Marc Brock are invited to President Donald Trump's State of the Union. (Courtesy of Shirley Brock-Dennis)

Vivian is located in Louisiana's 4th congressional district, which Johnson represents.

The House speaker will be front-and-center when millions of Americans tune in to Trump's State of the Union speech, his second address to a joint session of Congress since returning to the White House last year.

He and the vice president will both be sitting behind Trump as he speaks to Americans and assembled officials about what he has done so far and what he has left to do in his final term.

Donald Trump delivers a joint address to Congress as Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson look on.

President Donald Trump delivers his joint address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Brock was part of a six-person team serving a warrant in November 2025 when he was shot through a closed door and was later declared dead at the hospital. 

He was described as a "hero" by Vivian Police Chief Ryan Nelson in comments to KSLA News.

The man who killed him was charged with first-degree murder earlier this month.

Johnson himself has ties to public safety officers, his late father having been a firefighter in Shreveport, La.

