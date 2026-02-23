Newsom ripped over 'racist' viral clip telling Black mayor 'I'm like you' before touting poor SAT score

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, widely believed to have White House ambitions, is facing blowback over a viral clip that critics say portrays him talking down to Black voters while discussing his poor test scores and reading ability.

"I'm not, you know, I'm not trying to impress you, I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you," Newsom told Mayor Andre Dickens at a book tour event on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Rialto Center for the Arts.

"You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. And, you know, and I'm not trying to offend anyone, you know, ‘trying to act all there if you got 940,’ Newsom continued. "Literally a 960 SAT guy, you’ve never seen me read a speech. Because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in."

The clip, first posted by the conservative influencer account End Wokeness, has been viewed over 20 million times after being posted on Sunday, with many conservatives suggesting that Newsom's comment was "racist."

"His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read," rapper Nickii Minaj posted on X . "Do you wanna know the craziest part of this footage that will haunt him forever? He’s literally slowing his speech down & talking in a sporadic cadence."

"I can’t believe this is real," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X . "Where’s BLM and Democrats denouncing this racism?"

"He said this to appear down with black folks," Founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics Jennifer Sey posted on X . "Could he be more racist? Like actually really racist?"

"The soft bigotry of low expectations," GOP Sen. Ted Cruz posted on X.

"This is disqualifying," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X. "Run this ad over and over in 2027-2028…"

"California governor Gavin Newsom tells a black audience he’s just like them, got a 960 SAT and he can’t read," Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X . "Will any Democrats planning to run in 2028 hit on him on this? They should, moronic statement."

"If any Republican said what this moron Newscum said their political careers would be over," conservative radio host Mark Levin posted on X . "Let’s see how the Democrats and their media react."

"Liberal racism on display," political commentator Carol Swain posted on X.

Newsom's office defended his comments in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"First MAGA mocked his dyslexia and now they’re calling him racist for talking about his low SAT scores. This is MAGA-manufactured outrage," Newsom spokesperson Izzy Gardon said.

"The Governor has said this publicly for years — including with Charlie Kirk and dozens of other audiences. The same people who excused or ignored Trump’s racist ape video can go f*** themselves."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Atlanta mayor's office for comment.

Newsom, who is on the road promoting his new memoir, "Young Man in a Hurry," is considered a top contender for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028 as most pundits believe he has his eyes on the White House.