Democrats name candidates to 'Red to Blue' initiative, aiming to flip GOP majority during midterms

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) named multiple candidates that it is backing as part of its "Red to Blue" initiative as the Democratic Party aims to flip control of the House of Representatives during the 2026 midterms elections.

"Red to Blue is a highly competitive and battle-tested DCCC program that arms top-tier candidates with organizational and fundraising support to help them continue to develop strong campaigns. Candidates earn a spot in the program by surpassing aggressive goals for grassroots engagement, local support, campaign organization, and fundraising," the DCCC noted in a press release.

Republicans currently hold a slim 218-214 House majority.

The DCCC's press release lists candidates running in districts currently represented by the following 12 Republican incumbents: Reps. Eli Crane and Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn of Iowa, Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan, Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina, Reps. Rob Bresnahan Jr. and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Reps. Rob Wittman and Jennifer Kiggans of Virginia, and Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.

The DCCC is backing former U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, which is currently represented by Kiggans.

Luria served in the House from early 2019 to early 2023, but lost to Kiggans in 2022.

The DCCC is backing former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez for Arizona's 2nd Congressional District, where GOP incumbent Rep. Eli Crane is seeking re-election.

The DCCC's press release also named 10 other candidates it plans to back with its "Red to Blue" program.

"House Democrats are on offense and poised to take back the majority, thanks in large part to the strength of our candidates," DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene noted.

"The candidates named to this first round of our Red to Blue program are united by their desire to fight for hardworking families in their districts — not the billionaires bankrolling Republicans’ corrupt and divisive machine. They are laser-focused on lowering costs, saving health care, and putting people first, as opposed to their Republican opponents who have abandoned everyday Americans so they can give handouts to the privileged and the elite," she added.