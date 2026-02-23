Federal judge blocks release of Jack Smith report's second volume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



A federal judge on Monday agreed to permanently block the release of Volume 2 of former special counsel Jack Smith's report, centered on President Donald Trump's handling of classified materials after his first term in office — in a significant victory for the president and his co-defendants.

The ruling, issued Monday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, blocks the Justice Department from "releasing, distributing, conveying, or sharing with anyone outside the Department of Justice any information or conclusions in Volume II or in drafts thereof."

Cannon previously ruled that Smith was unconstitutionally appointed as special counsel, though the matter was ultimately dismissed following Trump's reelection in 2024.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.



