Katie Porter holds ‘F--- TRUMP’ sign at California Democratic convention

Katie Porter said President Trump is 'willing to kill people in the streets, to rip away healthcare, and to ruthlessly attack our democracy'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, one of the Democratic candidates eyeing the Golden State governorship, held up a message that read "F--- TRUMP" during the California Democratic Party's 2026 state convention on Saturday.

"Yeah, that's right, f--- Trump," she declared.

"Together, we're gonna kick Trump's a-- in November. I'll stand up to Trump and his cronies just like I did in Congress, with or without my whiteboard," she said.

Former Rep. Katie Porter

Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter addresses the crowd at the General Session during the California Democratic Party State Convention at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"But this election for governor is about more than defeating Trump. We know what Trump is willing to do. He’s willing to kill people in the streets, to rip away healthcare, and to ruthlessly attack our democracy. But this governor's race asks us, what are we willing to do, what is California willing to do for our democracy?" she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the Republican National Committee for comment on Monday.

Former Rep. Katie Porter

California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter delivers remarks during the California Democratic Party convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.  (Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has endorsed Porter for governor.

"Senator Elizabeth Warren knows what it means to fight for working families. Together, we’ve held the powerful accountable, put people before billionaires, and worked hard to lower costs for Americans. Grateful to my friend @ewarren for her endorsement in this race," Porter wrote in a post on X.

Rep. Katie Porter and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2023

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks with Representative Katie Porter before Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a Joint Meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2023. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"From the moment @katieporterca set foot in my consumer law class, I knew that she would be a warrior for working families. Katie will champion the kind of bold, progressive vision that California workers and families deserve, and I'm proud to endorse her for California Governor," Warren said in a post on X.

