Katie Porter holds ‘F--- TRUMP’ sign at California Democratic convention

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, one of the Democratic candidates eyeing the Golden State governorship, held up a message that read "F--- TRUMP" during the California Democratic Party's 2026 state convention on Saturday.

"Yeah, that's right, f--- Trump," she declared.

"Together, we're gonna kick Trump's a-- in November. I'll stand up to Trump and his cronies just like I did in Congress, with or without my whiteboard," she said.

ILLINOIS LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR SEEKING US SENATE SEAT RELEASES VIDEO OF PEOPLE SAYING ‘F--- TRUMP’

"But this election for governor is about more than defeating Trump. We know what Trump is willing to do. He’s willing to kill people in the streets, to rip away healthcare, and to ruthlessly attack our democracy. But this governor's race asks us, what are we willing to do, what is California willing to do for our democracy?" she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and the Republican National Committee for comment on Monday.

UNEARTHED FEC RECORDS EXPOSE KATIE PORTER'S HYPOCRISY AFTER SHE FUMES AT ‘NEW BILLIONAIRE’ JOINING RACE

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has endorsed Porter for governor.

"Senator Elizabeth Warren knows what it means to fight for working families. Together, we’ve held the powerful accountable, put people before billionaires, and worked hard to lower costs for Americans. Grateful to my friend @ewarren for her endorsement in this race," Porter wrote in a post on X.

LIBERAL MEDIA DARLING IN THE HOT SEAT AFTER EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW GOES VIRAL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From the moment @katieporterca set foot in my consumer law class, I knew that she would be a warrior for working families. Katie will champion the kind of bold, progressive vision that California workers and families deserve, and I'm proud to endorse her for California Governor," Warren said in a post on X.