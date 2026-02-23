Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

Trump fires judge-picked US attorney as top DOJ official warns courts to stay in their lane

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced James Hundley's termination on social media after Eastern District of Virginia judges selected him

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Democrats clash with Bondi in heated DOJ showdown Video

Democrats clash with Bondi in heated DOJ showdown

Fox News contributor Kennedy dissects Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Capitol Hill remarks on ‘The Five.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department announced Friday that it had fired a second court-appointed U.S. attorney in as many weeks, swiftly removing another prosecutor selected by federal judges to lead a district.

The federal judges in the Eastern District of Virginia had chosen veteran lawyer James Hundley to fill the vacancy left by Trump-appointee Lindsey Halligan, who stepped down from the role last month after the court said she was illegitimately serving. A top DOJ official quickly announced Hundley’s termination on social media, intensifying the ongoing fight between the executive and judicial branches over who has authority to choose the top prosecutors in each of the 93 federal court districts.

"Here we go again. EDVA judges do not pick our US Attorney. POTUS does. James Hundley, you’re fired!" Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on X.

FEDERAL JUDGE DISQUALIFIES US ATTORNEY, TOSSES SUBPOENAS TARGETING NY AG LETITIA JAMES

Trump, Blanche, Bondi

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks as U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and President Donald Trump look on during a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House on Oct. 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Blanche’s comment echoed a similar one he made when announcing the termination of Donald Kinsella after judges in the Northern District of New York chose him to replace Trump appointee John Sarcone, whom they also disqualified.

Constitutional scholar John Yoo recently told Fox News Digital that while the law gives judges the authority to choose a lawyer to fill a U.S. attorney vacancy, the Constitution and court precedent clearly grant the president — not the attorney general or deputy attorney general — the power to dismiss U.S. attorneys at will.

An attorney standing in the Oval Office holding documents intended for presidential signature.

Lindsey Halligan, a Trump White House aide, holds ceremonial proclamations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 6, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Underscoring that point was Dan Scavino, the head of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, who told Hundley through a social media post, "Check your email James," after Blanche announced his termination.

Halligan's and Sarcone's absences have left DOJ leadership, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Blanche, to serve as signatories on court filings in those districts as the Senate fails to confirm Trump's preferred nominees to serve in those districts as well as several other blue state districts, where the home state senators must approve of the nominees under the upper chamber's blue slip tradition.

Dan Scavino holds index finger in the air

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a similar scenario, the court disqualified Trump appointee Alina Habba, and DOJ leadership responded by assigning three department officials to assume the duties of the U.S. attorney there.

The DOJ initially also appealed the decision to disqualify Habba, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld a lower court ruling on it, and the department has not at this stage sought relief from the Supreme Court.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue