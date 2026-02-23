Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Sen Adam Schiff says he'll skip the State of the Union for the first time, slamming President Donald Trump

'I will not give him the audience he craves for the lies that he tells,' Sen. Schiff said.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Sen. Adam Schiff declares that he's skipping Trump's State of the Union Address Video

Sen. Adam Schiff declares that he's skipping Trump's State of the Union Address

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California said that he's skipping President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address, accusing the president of running afoul of the law and the Constitution.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, but Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California has said that he will skip the speech for the first time.

In a video posted on Saturday, Schiff accused the president of running afoul of the "law and Constitution."

"He is ignoring court orders. He has weaponized the Justice Department to go after his enemies. He is letting loose ICE troops in our streets that are getting people killed," Schiff said.  

ADAM SCHIFF CONFRONTED ON POLLING SHOWING OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FOR REQUIRING PHOTO ID TO VOTE

Sen. Adam Schiff

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C., Sunday, October 5, 2025. (Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images)

"I've never missed one. I have always gone both to inaugurations and to States of the Union. But we cannot treat this as normal. This is not business as usual. I will not give him the audience he craves for the lies that he tells," Schiff said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Monday.

BILL MAHER CALLS FOR COMPLETE END TO STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS AHEAD OF TRUMP SPEECH

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House, Washington, D.C., US on Feb. 20, 2026. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The senator indicated he will instead participate in the People's State of the Union event being held by MeidasTouch and MoveOn.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are planning to skip the president's address and attend the left-wing event instead.

ADAM SCHIFF MAKES ENDORSEMENT IN CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RACE

Sen. Adam Schiff

Sen. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adam Schiff began serving in the Senate in late 2024, after having previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2001.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue