Sen Adam Schiff says he'll skip the State of the Union for the first time, slamming President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, but Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California has said that he will skip the speech for the first time.

In a video posted on Saturday, Schiff accused the president of running afoul of the "law and Constitution."

"He is ignoring court orders. He has weaponized the Justice Department to go after his enemies. He is letting loose ICE troops in our streets that are getting people killed," Schiff said.

"I've never missed one. I have always gone both to inaugurations and to States of the Union. But we cannot treat this as normal. This is not business as usual. I will not give him the audience he craves for the lies that he tells," Schiff said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Monday.

The senator indicated he will instead participate in the People's State of the Union event being held by MeidasTouch and MoveOn.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are planning to skip the president's address and attend the left-wing event instead.

Adam Schiff began serving in the Senate in late 2024, after having previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2001.