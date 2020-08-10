Judge approves Avenatti lawyer's request to withdraw from case

A federal judge in New York has agreed to let an attorney for Michael Avenatti withdraw from a case involving charges stemming from allegations that he stole roughly $300,000 from former client Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti rose to fame as the attorney for Daniels, who had sued President Trump over a hush agreement in which she was paid $130,000 to keep silent regarding her claims that she and Trump once had an affair. Now, however, he is the defendant in a number of criminal matters.

Judge Jesse Furman granted Mariel Colon Miro's application to withdraw as Avenatti's lawyer on Monday. This is less than two weeks after Furman agreed that Avenatti had established indigence, qualifying for legal representation at taxpayers' expense.

"The bottom line is that Mr. Avenatti has run out of funds, and faces a complex trial lasting as long as six weeks," attorney Dean Steward wrote in a court filing earlier this month.

Steward said Avenatti's financial woes were so dire that he needed taxpayer help to cover his legal fees.

For a short period last year, Avenatti was represented by lawyers in the federal public defender's office after his retained counsel departed. It was then that Steward, whom Avenatti called "incredibly well qualified," entered the case.

Avenatti was convicted in February of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike, and still faces charges in California federal court for allegedly stealing from other clients.

At the height of his fame when he represented Daniels, Avenatti was a regular guest on television news programs and even floated the idea of running for president.

Earlier this year, Avenatti was granted his release from incarceration due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge James Selna ordered that while released, Avenatti -- known for his Twitter use -- is forbidden from using a computer with internet access.

