Jim Jordan: Georgians understand ‘freedom,’ Trump policies at stake in Senate elections

Georgians “understand” what is at stake in the Peach State’s upcoming Senate runoff elections, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said on Monday.

“Yeah, we have good energy, big crowds, I’ve been to five different events in the last two days so I’ve noticed good energy,” Jordan told “Fox & Friends,” reacting to Trump’s rallies conducted ahead of the Senate runoff elections.

While "freedom" is on the line in regards to the Georgia Senate runoffs, Jordan stressed that Democrats want to “undo all the great” policies implemented by Trump if they win the seats.

“I think the American people understand and the people in Georgia understand that if the Democrats control the Senate more bad things will happen and they will try to undo all the great things the president has done in his first term and, look, I always say Democrats want to take away your police, take away your money, take away your private health insurance, take away your guns and plastic drinking straw, and take away your freedom," Jordan said.

LIVE UPDATES: GEORGIA EARLY VOTING BEGINS IN PIVOTAL SENATE RUNOFFS

Meanwhile, early voting in the Georgia Senate runoff elections begins Monday, with the race wrapping up on Jan. 5.

Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are facing Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and media executive Jon Ossoff. President-elect Joe Biden will arrive in Georgia on Tuesday to campaign for Warnock and Ossoff.

Georgians are heading to the polls as President Trump casts doubt on the results of the presidential election in the state, causing tension with Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, both Republicans.

Warnock is expected to cast his vote in Atlanta on Monday before holding a rally with fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan said Trump’s campaign rallies on behalf of the GOP senators amass a “huge" crowd.

“I think Georgians understand that fundamental message, this is really about freedom. I think they are going to come out and help good senators like Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue,” Jordan said.

Fox News' contributed to this report.