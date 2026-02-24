Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

From grief to gold medals, Trump’s SOTU guest list tells a bigger story

Trump is expected to focus on economic wins and cost-of-living improvements in data-heavy speech at 9 p.m. Eastern

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Karoline Leavitt discusses Trump's State of the Union, violence in Mexico Video

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previews President Trump's State of the Union address, highlighting his administration's record-setting accomplishments and ambitious agenda.

President Donald Trump will deliver his fourth State of the Union address of his presidential tenure Tuesday night, which will include guests stretching from conservative speaker Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, to the parents of the National Guard member fatally shot on the streets of Washington, D.C., in November 2025. 

Trump will take the dais at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, when he is expected to deliver a data-heavy speech focused on the economy and his administration's wins lowering cost-of-living woes. 

He will be joined by special guests who will help illustrate how his policies have delivered real savings to everyday Americans, those who have been the victims of crimes and tragedy and those embodying American triumph. 

Among top names invited to the address are Erika Kirk, who is now leading conservative group Turning Point USA after her husband, the group's co-founder and executive director, was assassinated in September 2025 while touring college campuses. Trump's speech will include mentions of the U.S.' "tremendous revival of faith, Christianity, and belief in God in our country" since Kirk's death, The Daily Wire reported. 

Tkachuk and Hughes brothers in Miami

Brady Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes attend a celebration of the USA Men's Hockey Team's Olympic Gold Feb. 23, 2026, in Miami.  (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN Miami)

The U.S. men's hockey team also is traveling to the speech after winning the gold in the Olympics after defeating Canada 2–1. The team traveled on a blue-and-white Air Force jet from Miami to the nation's capital Tuesday.

Everyday Americans also will play a large role in Trump's speech, with the president inviting women such as Catherine Rayner of Norfolk, Virginia. Rayner and her husband have been navigating fertility complications and in vitro fertilization for five years. 

LIBERAL PUNDITS CALL TEAM USA HOCKEY PLAYERS 'MORONS,' SCOLD GOLD MEDALISTS OVER TRUMP CALL

Rayner became the first patient of TrumpRx.gov — a government-run portal designed to steer consumers toward lower-cost prescription drugs offered by manufacturers — earlier in February when it rolled out, and saw pharmaceutical bills drop from about $4,000 to $500, Fox News Digital previously reported. 

Trump points while delivering 2025 State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump will deliver his fourth State of the Union address of his presidential tenure Tuesday night.  (Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters)

The president also invited Pennsylvania mom Megan Hemhouser, who homeschools her two children and also works as a waitress in the evenings. Her husband is a heavy machinery operator, with the family showcasing how the president's "no tax on tips" and "no tax on overtime" policies have benefited everyday families. The Hemhousers have benefited from a $5,000 increase in take-home pay under Trump's tax plans included in the one "big beautiful bill." 

GROWING NUMBER OF DEMOCRATS SKIPPING TRUMP'S 2026 STATE OF THE UNION

National Guard Continue Patrolling Washington, DC After Shooting

Members of the National Guard patrols along Constitution Ave. on December 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two West Virginia National Guard troops were shot blocks from the White House on November 26, resulting in the death of Sarah Beckstrom on Thursday, November 27, following what authorities called a targeted attack. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Trump also invited the parents of Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old National Guard member who was killed in Washington, D.C., ahead of Thanksgiving 2025. 

Dalilah Coleman, 7, will also attend the speech, CBS News reported. Coleman was left seriously injured by a California car crash involving an illegal immigrant truck driver in 2024. 

SPEECHWRITERS FROM REAGAN TO BIDEN AGREE: TRUMP’S SOTU IS A CRITICAL TEST FOR HIS SECOND TERM

Trump and Melania at New Year's event

President Donald Trump revealed that first lady Melania Trump is no fan of his public dancing on stage.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

First lady Melania Trump invited guests who the White House said reflect on her "Be Best, Fostering the Future" push, including Sierra Burns, a participant in her Foster Youth to Independence Program, and Everest Nevraumont, a 10-year-old student at an AI-focused private school, Alpha School, an AI advocate and a TedX speaker. 

The pair will join the first lady in her box for the 2026 State of the Union, spotlighting her focus on expanding opportunity through education and technology, according to the White House's website

Trump additionally invited the U.S. women's hockey team to the speech after their gold win over Canada, but they declined due to the timing of the speech. 

Trump's speech is expected to focus on economic wins under his leadership, while celebrating the nation's landmark 250th anniversary of independence. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital ahead of the speech, "President Trump's State of the Union Address will celebrate 250 glorious years of our nation's independence and excellence, highlighting incredible stories of American heroes throughout the speech."

