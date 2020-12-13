Live Updates: GA Senate runoffs will play role in Hunter Biden probe, says former WH communications director

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah asserted Sunday that the result of January's Georgia Senate runoff races would play a role in the future of a probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings.

In an interview on "America's News Headquarters" with host Leland Vittert, Farah said she believed the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office's investigations into the younger Biden's “tax affairs” should lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor.

FAST FACTS If both Democratic candidates win, it will split the chamber evenly



Government response to the coronavirus pandemic is a central issue in both of Georgia’s Senate runoff races Government response to the coronavirus pandemic is a central issue in both of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

"But, what's going to matter, frankly, is who is in control of the Senate. I think we've seen that if it's just Democrats, we're not going to get answers to these basic questions around Hunter Biden's business finances," she noted. "So, we've absolutely got to make sure that Republicans keep control of the Senate, so we get answers on [this]."

Control of the Senate will hinge on whether Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., will beat 33-year-old Democratic media executive Jon Ossoff and whether Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will defeat Raphael Warnock.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate race. Mobile users click here.