Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

Jimmy Carter: A pictorial retrospective

The 39th president through the years

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
  • Carter
    Image 1 of 21

    Jimmy Carter (b. 1924), 39th President of the United States, 1977-81. (Getty Images)

  • Carter
    Image 2 of 21

    Future President Jimmy Carter as a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. (Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 21

    Graduation of Jimmy Carter from U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. Rosalynn Smith (Carter) and his mother Lillian Carter pinning on his ensign bars, June 5, 1946. (National Archives)

  • Carter
    Image 4 of 21

    Then Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter sitting in a rocking chair at his home in Plains, Georgia in 1974. Carter served two terms as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967, and one as governor from 1971 to 1975, prior to his election as the 39th President of the United States, where he served from 1977 to 1981. (Archive Photos)

  • Image 5 of 21

    Ted Kennedy (1932 - 2009) and then-presidential candidate Jimmy Carter at a Carter campaign event in Boston, Massachusetts in 1976. (Mikki Ansin)

  • Image 6 of 21

    Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale at Democratic National Convention, New York City, New York, USA, Warren K. Leffler, July 15, 1976. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group)

  • Carter
    Image 7 of 21

    Jimmy Carter is sworn in by Chief Justice Earl Burger as the 39th President of the United States while first lady Rosalynn looks on, Washington D.C., January 20, 1977. (Hulton Archive)

  • Image 8 of 21

    Closeup of President Jimmy Carter addressing a town meeting in Elk City, Oklahoma on March 24, 1979. (Getty Images)

  • Jimmy Carter
    Image 9 of 21

    Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn Carter and their children during the 1980 Democratic National Convention in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Ron Galella)

  • Image 10 of 21

    A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in-law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. (Corbis)

  • Image 11 of 21

    Egyptian President Anwar Sadat (left, 1918 - 1981), President Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (1913 - 1992) share a three way handshake after the signing of the Camp David Accords Peace Treaty between Egypt and Israeli on the north lawn of the White House.(Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (UPI/Bettmann Archive/)

  • Image 12 of 21

    ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 29: Rock and Roll singer Elvis Presley poses for a portrain with Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and his wife Eleanor Carter backstage at the Omni on June 29, 1973 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)

  • Image 13 of 21

    Jimmy Carter arrives at Winfield House for his stay during the Economic Summit in London, UK, on May 7, 1977. (Hilaria McCarthy)

  • Jimmy Carter
    Image 14 of 21

    President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn Carter on a train in Alexandria, Egypt, during a trip to the Middle East, March 9, 1979. (Jimmy Carter Library)

  • Image 15 of 21

    Outgoing US President Jimmy Carter (left) and First Lady Rosalynn Carter (second left) receive President-Elect Ronald Reagan and (future First Lady) Nancy Reagan at the White House, Washington DC, November 20, 1980. Reagan had just defeated Carted in the 1980 Presidential Election. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images) (Diana Walker)

  • Former President Jimmy Carter
    Image 16 of 21

    Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

  • Image 17 of 21

    Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter wear traditional Ghanaian attire, a gift from the chief of Tingoli village in northern Ghana, where The Carter Center, in partnership with Ghana's Ministry of Health, has worked to eradicate Guinea worm disease and eliminate trachoma. The Carters visited the village on Feb. 8, 2007, as part of a two-week health tour of remote African villages. (The Carter Center)

  • Image 18 of 21

    Then-President Barack Obama, former president Jimmy Carter, first lady Michelle Obama, and former president Bill Clinton wave as they leave at the end of the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2013, in Washington, D.C. The event was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. (Alex Wong)

  • Jimmy Carter
    Image 19 of 21

    Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize. Oslo City Hall, Dec. 10, 2002. (The Carter Center)

  • Carter
    Image 20 of 21

    Former President Jimmy Carter was interviewed for "The Presidents' Gatekeepers" project at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 14, 2011. (David Hume Kennerly)

  • Image 21 of 21

    ATLANTA -- SEPT 14: Former President Jimmy Carter interviewed for "The Presidents' Gatekeepers" project at the Carter Center, Atlanta, Georgia, September 14, 2011. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly)

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States.

Known for his Christian faith, Carter lived a life of service that left a forever mark on United States history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics