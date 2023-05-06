Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III
Published

Jill Biden, granddaughter Finnegan represent US at King Charles coronation; president tweets congratulations

Finnegan Biden, daughter of Hunter Biden, granddaughter of President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, attends coronation of King Charles III.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
The Coronation of King Charles III Video

The Coronation of King Charles III

The Coronation of King Charles III

First lady Jill Biden attended the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday at Westminster Abbey without President Biden, who sent his congratulations via tweet.

The first lady was accompanied by her granddaughter, Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan Biden, as they entered the London cathedral.

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN HEADS TO THE UK FOR KING CHARLES III CORONATION, PRESIDENT BIDEN NOT IN ATTENDANCE

The pair appeared to coordinate their outfits in a nod to the Ukrainian flag — Jill Biden, dressed entirely in blue, and Finnegan Biden, dressed entirely in yellow.

Jill and Finnegan Biden

U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, for the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.  (ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Over 2,000 guests, including many heads of state, gathered at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

KING CHARLES' WIFE RECEIVES QUEEN CAMILLA TITLE ON CORONATION INVITATION, PRINCE GEORGE GIVEN SPECIAL ROLE

First lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at King Charles coronation

First lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The White House announced that President Biden had declined the invitation to attend the coronation last month.

The president, however, offered his congratulations via social media on Saturday, writing, "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finnegan Biden arrives at King Charles' coronation

Finnegan Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London, Saturday May 6, 2023. (Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

He added, "I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion."

The White House commented on the president's absence, noting that no U.S. president has attended any of the seven coronations of a British monarch since the country declared independence in 1776. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics